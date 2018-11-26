Fiat names its fastest cars Abarth, meet the man behind that name

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Elon Musk says he's going to Mars. We don't doubt him
Why we need 16 cameras on a smartphone
Our hands-on impression of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Apple-Amazon deal spells trouble for third-party electronics sellers
TSA's automated security lanes aim to speed up holiday travel
Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation
Black Friday 2018 deals go live with savings at Amazon and Walmart
Don't believe the hype about air fryers
4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts
Yamaha's 2018 streaming sound bar gives a beefy performance
The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected
AutoComplete: Hyundai and Kia are under federal investigation for recalls
A leather-clad laptop to make your MacBook jealous
We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!
Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2
AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn
Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money
Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience
Save money, rent clothes
Best deals to score big on Black Friday
5 tips for free-tier Spotify users
How to permanently delete Facebook
How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL
Keep your Amazon deliveries secure