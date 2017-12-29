Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Chevy Cruze Hatchback

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Chevy Cruze HatchbackChevy's Cruze may have the easiest-to-use infotainment of any car in its segment, plus it's got wifi.
[MUSIC] I'm in the 2017 Chevrolet Cruise, and this is Chevrolet's MyLink, one of the smartest, simplest systems on the market, but also quite powerful This is the home screen and it should be pretty familiar to anybody that's used a tablet or a smartphone. It's tile based, audio, phone, navigation. Not much can be simpler than that and you have both touch screen controls and physical switch gear down here so that you don't have to adapt to it, it adapts to you. All right, we'll start with the audio screen. This is Sirius XM, and one of the nice things about this, again, is that you can choose your inputs however you want. You can tune up and tune down using your presets, you can use them station by station up here on the touch screen, or if you want, you can use the traditional knob. It's adapting to you, and not you to it. This is a premier spec model which means I've got the up level 8 inch touch screen. But even if you have the poverty spec 7 inch, it still has standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Again everything is easy to use and you can always use the home button. So right now I'm gonna check out the navigation. So, you've got this baseline toolbar down here, zoom out, zoom in, add a destination, or check the settings. But you also have direct access to things like audio and phone so that you can get to them any time you want. Let's add a destination. It's pretty simple, I can add a complete address, go to an intersection, or choose a point of interest. Let's add an address. There are multiple fields for city, street and house. It's not all one line entry. But look at how snappy this is. Detroit, street, Woodward. Note how quickly everything is filling in. It's seamless. We'll go with Woodward. [BLANK_AUDIO] Something you may not expect in a vehicle of this class is the ability to have 4G LTE Wi-Fi. It's been a lifesaver out here in the sticks, when your phone just doesn't have a connection. Earlier, I mentioned that we've got standard Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. I've got an iPhone, let's check it out. I plug it in, And projection changes to Apple Car Play. Push the button and it's a very familiar environment. If I wanna check the maps, I can use that, if I don't wanna use the embedded system. I can check my messages or I can play a podcast. Another premium feature that you don't expect to find in this class is wireless charging. There's an inductive slot right here. It's even more advanced than my Apple iPhone, which doesn't even have that technology. So that's a quick walk through of Chevrolet's MyLink system here on the Cruze. It's one of the easiest to use systems, but it's plenty powerful. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]