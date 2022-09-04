DeLorean Introduces Two New Concept Vehicles: The Omega 2040 and Alpha5 Plasmatail 3:15 Watch Now

Speaker 1: Could this be the future of the iconic DeLorean, a car that appears to be part EV part moon Rover? Probably not, but it's fun to say. What if sometimes this is the omega 2040 concept vehicle from the new DeLorean motor company, DeLorean calls it the next generation in the company's design philosophy with roots in Baja themed off road racing. And yes, these [00:00:30] aren't just renders. DeLorean actually built a model to show off at pebble beach a few weeks ago when it revealed it's a new alpha five EV and if you wanna learn more about the alpha five EV click here for Brian Cooley's video, now we can call the omega 20, 40, a lot of different things. I might start with old. Speaker 1: There are a lot of interesting things going on here. First off you might notice the windows or lack thereof. My guess is that [00:01:00] DeLorean is imagining this car in a world where the car itself does most of the driving because there doesn't appear to be any side windows, just one long black window. That shows what I can only guess are hexagon shaped solar panels towards the back. It's hard to tell for sure, but it looks like the vehicle probably has DeLorean signature goal wing doors up front. We have what looks almost like a spoiler and look at DeLorean's take on the headlights and those taillights they're flat vertically mounted pairs of [00:01:30] triangle shaped plates. Now seeing Azi omega is built to be an offroad vehicle. I'm not sure how they would survive, but they definitely look cool. Speaker 1: The tires look like something that should be driving on the lunar surface. They appear to be textured rubber that are fused together with the wheels as single pieces. You can see the suspension there it's exposed that runs flat, but doesn't appear to be connected to the wheels. As far as [00:02:00] the interior goes, DeLorean, hasn't shown us what that may look like. It's not clear if this is envisioned to be a two seater or a four seater. Now, if the omega is looking familiar to you, you might be remembering a similar concept we saw from Audi in 2019, the AI trail, and there of course, no immediate plans to put the omega 2040 into production. Speaker 1: DeLorean did bring another concept that actually could become a reality. The plasma tail is an extended version of the alpha five. [00:02:30] It of course includes the gulling doors, but appears to be roomier looking almost like a two door station wagon. You could probably call it the alpha five's shooting break sibling compared to the standard version. The roof has a shallow slope connecting to this rear hatch. Unlike the omega 2040 DeLorean says the plasma tail will go into production in 2024 alongside the standard alpha five. Of course, there's no pricing yet on either model. So I wanna know what you think. Think what else did [00:03:00] you notice about the omega 2040 and plasma tail concepts? Let me know in the comments below, subscribe to CNET for more like it. And if you enjoyed this video, don't forget to give it a thumbs up.