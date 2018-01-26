Deep dive: All the tech in the Tesla Model 3

Roadshow
Deep dive: All the tech in the Tesla Model 3There's so much different about the Model 3 we had to make a separate video just to walk you through the interior!
Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome to the cockpit of a Tessler model three. This is the story of $35000 electric sit down we've all been waiting for, but this one cost a little bit more. This is the long range edition starting at $44000 and with some other accessories. Actually comes out closer to 57 grand. We're gonna walk you through all the interior details in here, because this car is very different than anything else on the road, starting with how you unlock it. This is the key, this is an RFID tag, a lot like you might have in a hotel. You tap this on the B pillar outside the car, and it will unlock it for you. Then once you're inside the car, You tap it here in the center console, and at that point you can drive away. This is nice because it's very small. You can stick it in your wallet and it's very cheap. They only cost a couple of bucks, so if you lose it, no big deal. It's also very easy to add new ones to the car if you want to. Maybe give these out to let your friends borrow the car. The problem, of course, is that you can't push any buttons on here to unlock the car from far away. But there's another solution for that too. The car can actually pair to your phone over bluetooth, and your phone then becomes the key. So as you approach the car, it will connect to your phone, and unlock itself for you automatically. That works pretty well, but there have been more than one occasion where I've walked up to the car and had to stand there for a couple of seconds waiting for the car to pair to my phone And then unlock itself. Hopefully Tesla will speed that up going forward. But using the app you can also do other things on here like unlock the car remotely if you want to. Or [UNKNOWN] flash the lights if you're not sure where you parked. And you can set the climate control on here as well so you're car is heated up or cooled down for you before you get in the car. Pretty much everything else that you do once you get in the car is through this 15 inch touchscreen that's mounted in the center of the dashboard And almost everything, because there are almost no other physical controls in this car. The majority of things that you'll need to do frequently are on the left side of the display, about a third of the display here has been marked off for displaying information. Right now, it's showing me that we've got a couple of doors open. But as we're driving, this display becomes your auto pilot information, showing you the sensors that the car is seeing, if it detects the car ahead of you, if it can see the lines in the road. Things like that. And where you see the P here indicating that we're in park, that becomes your speedometer because there is no gauge cluster behind the steering wheel. You need to look over here instead. That actually works better than you might think, but there are some problems with this interface that we're gonna get through. So you can swipe through different interfaces here to get through different things. And the first one, you can toggle the camera if you wanna see what's behind you. Hit this to bring up the charging information. So, if you're sitting at a super charger you can get information about how that's going. Right now we're at 65 percent. By the way super charging not free on the Model 3, you'll have to pay for it. Or you can do voice recognition by tapping this microphone. Navigate to Starbucks. Now this works actually really nicely. You can speak in an intuitive way, you don't have to say any special commands. It works very quickly as well. So long as you have an Internet connection. If your phone is offline, and iff your car is online, voice recognition simply doesn't work, and it doesn't tell you that it doesn't work. It just stops responding. That's a little bit unfortunate. Swipe right to bring up the windshield wiper controls which are, I guess, here on the touchscreen. You can quickly mist by tapping the button on the side. But if you wanna actually control them manually not use the automatic system, if you tap here, and at that point you can adjust the speed of the wipers or put them at intermediate mode, I guess you have to use the touch screen for them. So I begin to get your trip meter which you'll have quite a few here as a matter of fact and just swap one more time to get to the tire pressure information. finally, if you're in the middle of a phone call there is actually a face stream that appears right here. And that's important to know because if you are calling somebody and you need to turn on the windshield wipers, it's three swipes to the left and then a tap to turn on the wipers. And I mention that because that's exactly what happened to me as I was driving here on the phone, misting, and the wipers didn't turn themselves on. So I had to do it manually. Three swipes and a tap to turn on wipers. It's just unsafe in my opinion. On the right we've got [UNKNOWN] navigation system which is very quick and intuitive to use. It's satellite imagery if you want to or you can go to a map information. The traffic information is quite good on here and again you've got the voice recognition which works quite well. Digging a little bit deeper we can now get into the settings for the car and there are quite a few just like we've seen on the model S going from everything to turn on the lights. Turning off the fog lights. Locking and unlocking if you walk away. Settings like that. Driving modes, how you want your steering to be. If you want a lot of resistance, or low resistance. How much regenerative braking you want, is all in here. And you can turn on auto-steer, and auto-lane change and auto pilot. The really important thing to note on this screen is the cruise follow distance. This is the distance between you and the car ahead of you that auto pilot will maintain for you. This is something that you can traditionally adjust on a Tesla just by twisting the end of the cruise control stalk. But on Model 3, they've gotten rid of that stalk. So if you wanna change that distance, you actually need to tap into Vehicle Settings, go over to Autopilot, and then hit plus or minus on this screen. And that is, again, something that's unsafe to do while you are driving. And I had to change this quite a bit depending on traffic conditions. And whether having to go through three menus to do that, again, it's just not a good thing. You can manage the power break and also adjust the headlights through here as well. And, finally, open the glove box. Climate control settings are here as well, automatic, and if you wanna adjust the vents, you do that through the touchscreen as well just like the Porsche [UNKNOWN]. Seat heaters are here. Front and rear defrosters and the music interface, which glides up from the bottom. You've got Slacker Radio streaming, TuneIn, as well, and bluetooth pairing here. And finally, you can very quickly easily pair your bluetooth devices even when you're driving, which, I admit, is a pretty nice thing. That's everything that you can do on the display, and there's really not that much else that you can do in the car because there aren't many physical controls. On the steering wheel here we've got a couple of scroll wheels like you might find on a mouse. Left is volume control. On the right you click this in to bring up the voice control. And you click the left one to mute or unmute the sound. You can also click the left or right to skip tracks. On the left we have the turn signal and you can flash your headlights, put on the high beams. Or use the quick mist for the wiper, but again if you wanna actually turn the wipers on, you need the touch screen for that. And then on the right is the Tesla shifter to go Reverse or Drive. And this is how you engage cruise control in the Model 3. Double tap this down to engage cruise control and auto pilot, turn it up again to cancel. There's actually a lot more storage in the Model 3 than in the Model S which is nice. We've got cup holders all over the place. A lot of cubbies, you can pop this open and you've got a nice deep Convex system. Flips this up, and there's a nice set of two chargers here. Right now, we've got lightning and a USB type C. But you can actually flip this up and change the cables that are in there. So if you have a different type if you are still rocking a micro-USB phone, you can plug that in here, too. In the backseat, there's plenty of headroom even for me. The interior of the Model 3 is very distinctive and I like it a lot. I love the simplicity But I have to say that too many compromises have been made in the name of design simplicity. There simply needs to be more physical controls, especially for things like cruise control and windshield wipers. This car needs to be safe before it needs to be a nice design icon. And I think it was a little bit unfortunate because otherwise, it's a really great car.