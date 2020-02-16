Timelapse of the Fox Sports NASCAR hangar shoot being put together

Transcript
Transcription not available for Timelapse of the Fox Sports NASCAR hangar shoot being put together.

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

665 episodes

Cooley On Cars

869 episodes

Carfection

925 episodes

CNET Top 5

845 episodes

The Apple Core

78 episodes

Tech Today

1111 episodes

LATEST CARS

All latest products

2020 Jaguar XE: The outsider

6:09

2020 Honda Civic Si: Sharp performance and an excellent value

5:10

Your first look at Lamborghini's upcoming V12 hypercar

0:15

5 things you need to know about the 2021 Genesis GV80

4:12

2020 BMW X3 M Competition answers a question no one is asking

5:31

2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric: EV zip that won't break the bank

3:27

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

New trailer shows what we all want in the iPhone 12

4:24

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring is nicer than some luxury vehicles.

8:07

Should you get the Galaxy S20?

5:21

2020 Nissan Rogue: Aging gracefully

7:50

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Volvo XC40

2:35

The Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is the camper van we've always wanted

2:05

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

All latest news

Timelapse of the Fox Sports NASCAR hangar shoot being put together

2:48

Autocomplete takes a look at electric pickups

5:34

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring is nicer than some luxury vehicles.

8:07

2020 Nissan Rogue: Aging gracefully

7:50

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Volvo XC40

2:35

AutoComplete wraps up the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

4:37