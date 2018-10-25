2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST

How important?
Hugely, as in nearly 600,000 Silverados sold last year important.
And to keep Chevy truck [UNKNOWN] coming back for more, and in hopes of picking up some new customers, the new truck is lighter, more efficient, packs updated tech.
And it's available in this new RST trim that we have here.
This Silverado's cabin isn't as impressive.
Technology has been updated with a responsive eight inch infotainment center, getting new graphics to control the Bose sound system, WiFi hotspot, bluetooth, and standard ample car play and Android auto Powering the RST is a 5.3 liter V8 making 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque.
That works with an eight speed automatic transmission to return 16 miles per gallon in the city and 22 miles per gallon on the highway.
It's got plenty of grunt, with a max towing capability of 12,200 pounds and the gear box makes quick, well timed shifts.
But most impressive is the engine's new sonar deactivation system that allows it to run at anything between one and eight cylinders while the old engine could only run on four or eight.
It's just amazingly smooth that you can't tell when it's switching between or operating on partial or all cylinders.
Still, it's a comfortable rig that I've driven a lot over the past week, on the expressway and through tighter city streets.
And through it all, it's not difficult to handle.
Steering has some heft into it, and body roll is controlled through corners.
It simply behaves like a more refined Silverado, which should please Chevy fans.
So the 2019 Chevy Silverado is a bit more stylish, has a nicer interior with updated tech, is more efficient, and rides in a more refined manner.
When it comes to money, this middle of the range RST's $46,000 base price is on par with comparable V8 powered Ford F150s.
And Ram 1500s.
This one, with options, has a $56,000 price tag, which again, isn't crazy for a nicely equipped half-ton truck.
Now, would I take this over the Ford or the Ram?
In my mind, the F-150 is neck and neck with this.
But the Ram's excellent ride quality and nice interior have me putting that at the head of the class.
