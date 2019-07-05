Checking the tech in the 2020 Ford Explorer

Welcome to a deep dive into the sync three infotainment system of the 2020 Ford Explorer St.
And the first thing you're gonna notice is this giant 10 point 1 inch vertically oriented screen, but the theory behind it functions pretty much the same way it always has So I've got a home screen here with three separate tiles.
One for navigation, one for my phone and one for my audio.
So when I tap here on navigation, look at that full screen baby.
When I click on Search right away, I've got one box entry for my destination and I've got a whole list of point of interest.
And here Ford is getting really, really specific.
I mean, if I click on All POIs And go to Domestic.
Look, Funeral home and Tailor & alteration.
That's really drilling down into points of interest Ford.
So, going back to the home screen, my second tile is my phone.
Here is where I've got all the options for my personal phone but you've got Apple Carpool and Android Auto.
So I'm not sure how much you're actually gonna be using this screen.
And then here, of course, is my audio.
I can tap on that.
And again, I've got three separate areas of the screen.
One for tuning, one for where I'm actually at and then my presets are down here on that bottom.
So we've done audio, we've done phone, we've done navigation.
So let's head on over to apps, here I can get the Sirius travel link, again, I've got my traffic list.
This is all the same traffic instance that I had in my navigation but I can also get things like fuel prices and movie listings.
However, This is all I can get, acquiring movie listing data acquisition may take a few minutes.
Well it's been like over an hour so not really sure what is going on here.
And finally jumping here into settings, you'll notice again I've got three separate areas assistance vehicle and connectivity.
Going into driver assistance.
Here's where I can customize all of my drivers aid.
So, for example, my Lane Keeping System, if I wanna to set it for alert or aid or both alert and aid, I can do that.
And then I can drill down even more, and decide if I want that alert to be high, normal, or low intensity.
So I really like that I can customize all the drivers aids here, as to how I like them.
Moving on here into vehicle, here I can customize my car right everything from Ambient lighting, that's green, sure that sounds pretty good green ambient lighting.
Here in general if I wanna say go for miles and miles per gallon two kilometers and leaders you can do that here.
You go here into vehicle.
I can customize the vehicle however I want it.
So for example, if you're gonna go in a car wash, you don't want your rain sensing wipers to come on.
You can do that in here.
Courtesy wipe?
What the hell is a courtesy wipe?
Windshield wipers will provide a [LAUGH] courtesy wipe a few seconds after the initial wipe has been completed.
That is hilarious.
At any rate, you can go back here to, let's say, seats.
Here's where I have my [SOUND] massage function.
It's my favorite thing in this whole system.
And then in the third section here is Connectivity, I've got my phone again, Bluetooth, mobile Apps, although I don't have any sync three mobile Apps installed on my phone, but there is a WiFi hotspot which can give you the Internets for up to ten devices.
I've always liked phone's sync three system because it is super easy to use, and it is really, really intuitive.
But by and large, it's still one of my favorites.
[MUSIC]
