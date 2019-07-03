Checking the tech in the 2020 BMW 745e xDrive

Welcome to the cushy cabin of the updated 2020 BMW 745 E X-TRAIL for a lap of all the technology features found inside of this large luxury plug in hybrid.
Being a BMW, the familiar iDrive seven system with a 10.2 inch center touchscreen, center cancel controller and gesture controls take care of all infotainment features.
It's responsive as ever and intuitive use for controlling onboard navigation Bluetooth or Wi Fi hotspot, an optional 16 speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound audio setup.
One year of Apple Car Play capabilities is also included but after that, you'll have to pay a subscription fee to use it, which is so cool.
As for the droid users out there, I Dr disappointingly, still doesn't support Android Auto.
BMW intelligent personal assistant system is new to all seven series models for 2020.
The artificial intelligence system is activated by saying Hey BMW which then you can ask it to change radio stations navigate to a destination or get vehicle information such as fuel range.
The seventh PowerPoint game is quite strong with the standard wireless charge pad to USB's and two 12 volts outlets up front.
Then passengers in back have an additional pair of USB ports and a 12 volter within easy reach on the back of the center console.
This particular car is also equipped with a rear seat entertainment system, giving people in back their own iDRAC controller to make adjustments on the rear seat back touchscreens Or to watch DVDs on.
As for safety forwad Collision Warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert a 360 degree camera and parking sensors come on all 745Es.
Customers can bulk up the safety technology menu with adaptive cruise actively and keep assist with side collision avoidance Front cross traffic alerts and traffic jam assist, that's available as options.
And now is a walk through of the tech goodies found inside of the 2020 BMW 745E.
For fore view and this plug in hybrid cruise ship, head over to the roadshow dot com.
[MUSIC]