Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e

The 2019 Toyota Prius doesn't only have a lot of technology under the hood, it's also got a lot within the cabin to keep you safe and entertained.
Let's take a look at all the tech inside this hybrid.
Most versions of the 2019 Prius come with this 6.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Marriott's graphics and functions are pretty simple but it's very easy to use with both straightforward onscreen graphics and all these little shortcut buttons around the edge of the display.
The built in functions whether you're using the audio menu adjusting some of the settings looking at your fuel economy data or using Bluetooth phone calling.
All work really well.
The system can lead on text messages you receive when your phone is connected over Bluetooth.
And if you've got an iPhone plugged in, you can even use the Siri Eyes Free function.
On the other hand, this infotainment system lacks a lot of the modern features we've come to expect from new cars.
It doesn't have satellite radio or navigation or Apple Car Play or Android Auto for instance.
Now it appears the limited does have an 11.6 inch touch screen entertainment system with a few more features.
But that system isn't available even as an option even on this XLE trim level.
In terms of connectivity, you get an aux and usb port up front, a wireless phone charging pad and two more usb ports for back seat passengers.
The Pruis also has a multifunction trip computer mounted up here next to the speedometer.
I can see pages and pages of information on a hybrid system, on my fuel economy, even on the oil drive system that's fitted to this car.
There are also pages for things like information on a climate control, for looking at some data on the active safety technology and even for adjusting some of the car settings.
The Toyota Prius also has a lot of active safety technology onboard all bundled under the brand name Toyota safety sense P.
Features include pre collision braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control.
Lane keep assist and automatic high beams.
Those systems work well and it's really great that they're included as standard on every Prius.
And all Prius models except for the very base trim level also have blind spot monitoring and parking sensors.
And that's a look at all the tech you'll find inside the 2019 Toyota Prius.
