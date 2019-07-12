Checking the tech in the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-door
While the Mercedes AMG GT four door might not have the latest greatest MBUX infotainment system, it is still a Mercedes Benz and an expensive one at that.
So there's plenty of tech to explore.
Now this isn't necessarily tech but I do have to call it out because it is really cool stuff.
On each side of the touch pad controller here are a number of capacitive buttons that are actually tiny little screens.
Instead of just changing the mode with a toggle switch like a loser, here you can actually tap the little screen and it will change, say your transmission from drive to manual, or your suspension from comfort to sport.
And the picture changes.
It's all kinda neat and kinda feels very fancy.
I like it.
Just about all the tech in the Mercedes AMG GT four door is contained to the two screens located on what Mercedes calls its surfboard.
Which if you look at it does kinda look like a surfboard.
I'll be at a weirdly square one.
There's 212.3 inch screen.
The left one is your gauge cluster, and the right one deals with pretty much all your infotainment stuff, so we'll start there.
Most of the time when you're looking at the infotainment screen, it will be in a split-screen style layout with your map on the left side, since navigation is standard, and on the right side, it'll generally show whatever media is playing, whether it's through Apple Car Play or AM/FM radio or Sirius XM.
Now the split screen really isn't your style need to jump into something specific and quickly, there's a set of quick access buttons located just ahead of the touchpad.
A quick tap of NaVi radio media telephone or car quickly jumps to any of those modes.
There's also an extra button so you can get to your cameras in the event.
You don't want to hit the curb in front of you We'll start with navigation, a quick press of the navi button, brings up a full screen map on the right side screen.
It looks, pretty decent resolution, and like most mercedes maps, you can pinch to zoom, and twist using the touchpad controller beneath, because this isn't actually a touchscreen.
Now it's generally responsive, and it's pretty feature packed, you can search for destinations, you can use the touchpad as, a handwriting recognition pad Pretty much however you wanna find your way to where you're going, there's a way to do it.
After navigation, we will click to the right and move over to the radio.
Now this does come with both series XMA and standard AM/FM radio so you can pretty much listen to anything you want.
I mean, to be honest, this is pretty straightforward.
You can search for a list of stations or if you know what you want, you can assign a favorite to it.
That's it, it's a radio.
Media is much the same as radio, a quick tap on the media button here brings up your bluetooth streaming through your phone or if you like to get a little more complicated with it you can plug in a cord and run Apple CarPlay or just run directly from your phone.
It's a media Player.
We've been doing this for a few years now.
In other super common parts of the infotainment system we move over from media to telephone.
Telephone, once you're connected to Bluetooth allows you to search through your favorites or just type in a good old fashioned number pad.
Its phone, not like you should be using it behind the wheel anyway.
And now we will move from telephone to car settings.
A quick tap on the extreme right of the quick access area brings us to a very voluminous settings menu.
Now it is supper dense and it's not really explained very well as you're scrolling through it.
So I definitely recommend you sit down And get used to it before you're actually out on the road and need to change anything.
Nevertheless, whether you're looking to adjust certain parts of your individual settings or mess with your seats, or mess with your ambient lighting, it's all contained right there.
Now before we transition directly over to the left side of the screen, we'll move the steering wheel.
The steering wheel has two touch pads on either side.
And pretty sensibly, the left one deals with the gauge cluster screen, while the right one deals with the infotainment.
So you don't actually need to be touching anything over here if you're doing something quick.
You just give it a quick little thumb or maybe hit the Back or Home button, good to go.
Now that we've got the wheel sorted, we'll move up to the 12.3 inch gauge cluster itself.
There's a lot of configurability in here and you might not notice it right away.
Let's take the touchpad move it to the right it shows up a series of buttons on the techameter that lets you scroll through and display different information inside the tech whether it's your G meter, a boost gauge, Or even something as simple as your tire pressure read out.
It's all contained in there.
And if you don't like any of that you can just replace it with a map so you never even need to look to the right.
And guess what.
The middle of the screen is just as configurable as the tachometer.
A quick hit of the home button on the left side of the wheel here lets you put your map in the middle or lets you show your radio or media play outs your phone.
You can change the HUD settings and.
You can switch through one of three clever little designs for the gauge cluster.
Don't need to be stuck with the first thing Mercedes gives you after all.
And that's about it for what you can do on the gauge cluster.
But we have one more special little treat thanks to the way this AMGGt 53 is option there two little screens tucked away here on the steering wheel.
The left side lets you change the wing position and your active exhaust if so equipped with just a little tap of the button and the screen kind of changes when you do fun little flourish.
Over on the right side we have a manatee know style mode selector so that way you don't ever need to worry about this.
You're right on the wheel A quick roll of the thumb lets us switch between comfort, sport, and sport plus modes, or if you want to reach your individual tailored settings, just give the screen a little push.
Easy peasy.
And that's it for the tech walk through in the 2019 Mercedes AMG GT 53 four door.
Don't forget to check out our full written review, and our full review video over at theroadshow.com.
