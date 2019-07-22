Checking the tech in the 2019 Honda CR-V

[MUSIC]
Welcome to the cabin of the 2019 Honda CR-V.
This one here is a top of the line tour model, and we're gonna take a look at all the technology features found inside.
Taking care of infotainment in this CRV is a display audio system that uses a fairly responsive seven inch touchscreen.
Graphics don't look great but are acceptable.
In this Touring model the screen controls onboard navigation and nine speaker audio setup satellite radio, and Bluetooth.
It's also capable of running both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
Overall it's an intuitive system to work through when driving down the road.
And there's a normal volume knob which keeps me happy.
The biggest infotainment knock against the CRV is that it isn't available with a Wi Fi hotspot, and that's sure to be a bummer for kids and adults alike.
The fact that you can't get a wireless charge pad in the CRV is also a little disappointing.
But there's no shortage of other power sources to charge phones and the kid's tablets.
Up front there are 2 12-volt outlets along with a couple USBs.
And then for back seat passengers, there's another 2 2.5 amp USBs with an easy reach on the back of the center console.
For safety with the exception of the bass LX model, every CRV model comes with the Honda Sensing package that includes adaptive cruise control for Collision Warning with automatic emergency braking, and lean Departure Warning with link EX, EXL and touring versions also come standard with blind spot monitoring and automatic IBM And now is a run through of all the infotainment and safety features inside of this 2019 Honda CRV Touring.
And now is a run through of all the infotainment and safety features inside of this 2019 Honda CRV Touring.
