Checking the tech in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Welcome to a deep dive into all the technology of the 2019 Chevy Corvette Convertible.
And if you came here expecting me to talk about adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, you are SOL there buddy, cuz this guy doesn't have any Any of that.
But, it does have a few tech tricks up it's sleeve to give you the best time on the track.
I'm talking about the performance data recorder.
This thing is so cool.
It uses a forward facing camera to record all of your antics.
And, you can have different informational overlays on it.
So, this one is the sport overlay.
So, I've got my speed, my G-forces, and my RPM's, as well as what gear I'm in.
But, you can add even more.
So if I go back here, go to this one, this is a track overlay and I've got even more information.
I've got a steering angle and my acceleration and my braking, and just viewing it here on this screen.
I'm like what am I doing?
Why are you braking, why aren't you full on the gas.
It really helps you step away from your driving, and see the mistakes that you're making.
And if you wanna go a step further, you can take out the SD card, upload the information to the Cosworth toolbox, and there you can see even more data.
It really, really helps you shave tenths of seconds off your lap time.
Now, it is an option.
It's about $1,800, but it is totally worth it.
In terms of infotainment, we're working with a re-skinned version of Chevy's MyLink on an eight inch touchscreen.
But sometimes the touchscreen really is gonna require [LAUGH] more pressure.
That's something that I haven't really experienced with other Chevy products.
But on the whole, it's really intuitive.
It's got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Standard as well as a wi-fi hotspot.
Now, in terms of navigation, I mean, yeah, it's fine, but come on, you've got Apple CarPlay, you might as well use it.
This does have one box entry, but with some of the sensitivity issues that I've been finding on the touch screen, it's just not worth it, takes too long.
Shelby has also included a few news apps like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal where you can hear quick little news bites of the day's stories.
Also included is the Marketplace app where you can order food on the goes.
So let's get [UNKNOWN] on lunch time, let's go to Applebee's.
What can I get order for pickup And, let's see.
Fiesta lime chicken!
That is for me.
Now, in terms of keeping everything charged, I've got this wackadoodle little pop up 12 volt outlet here.
And I've got two outlets in the center console.
But there's a surprise, check it out.
Behind the screen is another USB port.
What?
What?
Now, I've got a full review of the 2019 Chevy Corvette Convertible over on the roadshow.com.
So be sure to check it out, words, pics and video.
