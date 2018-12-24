Checking the tech in the 2019 Cadillac XT4

[MUSIC]
The 2019 Cadillac XT4 packs lots of great entertainment and safety technology, let's check out all the tech inside this new Electric crossover.
Now, standard is this eight inch touch screen infotainment system running what's called Cadillac User Experience or CUE software.
For the first time the the XT4, the CUE system actually earns a physical controller down here.
I have got a rotary control and [UNKNOWN] Shortcut buttons.
But, unlike some competitors where the road control can also jog up, down, left, and right, this one is only a scroll wheel, so I don't find myself using it that much, although these shortcut buttons to jump to things like the navigation and music are very useful, otherwise, I'd just stick with using the touchscreen.
And, fortunately, the touchscreen works really, really well with quick responses and a pretty simple menu structure.
There is two home screens this one gives me a summary of everything that is going on with things like my music information and navigation, and then this one shows me all the various functions within the car whether its for looking at music settings, bluetooth phone calling The built in navigation option or integration for these like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Q also has some interesting connectivity options.
For instance there is this users button.
You can create a cloud based profile for all things like your favourite address and radio presets.
That might be useful if you got a multiple Cadillac household switch between a bunch of different house pretty often.
There's also a built in WiFi hotspot when you buy the car the first three months with three gigabytes of data come for free.
And there's this app that's actually can download even more functionalities to the queue system.
Things like Spotify, internet radio or apparently, even the New York Times.
And the XE four supports something called Amazon Key.
This is a new trial service from Amazon, which means that an Amazon delivery person can find your vehicle while it's parked and come an put your package in the trunk, while you're at work.
In terms of keeping your gadgets charged up, there are two USB ports up front.
One is the newer type C standard.
And one is the older type A that you're more familiar with.
And then, there are two of those in the back for rear-seat passengers, as well.
There's also a wireless phone charger and what I like a lot about his phone charger is that it's at an angle and it's got a grippy surface, so your phone stays in place and keeps charging even if you're driving down a twisty road or bumps.
Ahead of me between the analog gauges is an eight inch color trip computer with a lot of different pages of information.
I can see basic things like trip information, fuel economy and tire pressures.
I can scroll over and see what music's playing, I can get navigation prompts or look at my phone calling information and, of course, there's a menu just for vehicle settings as well.
There's also a bright color head up display to help me see some of that information at a glance while I'm driving.
There's the usual complement of safety technology with things like pre-collission braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring with rear [UNKNOWN] traffic alerts.
The XT4 also has a surround view camera system that helps with visibility when you're parking in tight spaces.
And the XT4 has a camera-based rearview mirror.
Right now it works just as a normal mirror but when I flip it down, instead I see the output from a video camera pointing backward.
That means there are fewer blind spots if I've got somebody tall in the back seat and a wider angle of view.
That said, when you're driving, it does take a little while to get used to the camera mode because your eyes sort of have to refocus when they look up there, and it doesn't always work all that well in the dark.
And that's a rundown of all the technology you'll find inside the 2019 Cadillac XT-r.
For a full written review of this car, be sure to visit theroadshow.com.
