Checking the tech in the 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback

The 2019 Audi RS5 may pack the old MMI infotainment system, but that doesn't mean it's bad.
In fact, it's still pretty darn good.
Let's check it out.
Now all your infotainment stuff happens up here on the 8.3 inch screen.
It's actually not touch capable, saves you from cleaning up fingerprints.
Instead, you get a dial and the number of toggle switches down here to make your way through the system.
Doesn't take too long to get used to, pretty easy.
Know down here next to the touchpad we have both a left and right bumper button which is good for jumping between various menus on the screen.
If you see a little thing on the left or the right, that's how you know there's an additional sub menu to jump into and you just tap Tap the button and get there.
Easy peasy.
And just above that, we have two different toggles therefore quit jumping between various necessary parts of the system.
Say you're looking at your map and you're navigating and you want to change your radio really quick.
Just hit a quick tap the radio.
Boom.
Screen pops up radio.
So now let's dive into the actual meat and potatoes of the system.
Your main home screen shows you just about everything you can get to, so we'll start up at the top and go to vehicle.
Now the main feature vehicle menus to switch between your various modes you do have switches for that, but you can also access it through the infotainment system.
You have comfort auto dynamic and individual.
Now if you bump over from individual you're allowed to tailor different settings whether it's the steering or the engine noise or the suspension.
If you kind of like a little mix of comfort and sport, that's the way to go.
And now somewhat confusingly, there is a second set of sub menus in here shown by the little bumper button, push over to the left.
And that's where you can access various settings like changing your ambient lighting colour or perhaps moving your seats in a different way or setting the memory or just changing the date and time.
It's different from the actual system menu.
So it's a little confusing to get to but once you know where it is, it's easy enough.
Now after vehicle we'll move down to sound.
This one is pretty straightforward let you change your treble, your bass, your subwoofer settings, your balance left or right your fade, all that good stuff.
It also has speed dependent volume control.
So if you are tired of cranking the volume every time the exhaust gets a little loud on the highway or the road noise gets a little loud, let the car do for you All right, jumping back to menu We now come down to radio.
This is again just about a straightforward is can be.
I have mindset to Sirius XM satellite.
But if you're too cheap to pay for that subscription you do still have AM and FM available.
If for some reason all of the music on the radio just doesn't suit your taste, you can scroll down here to media and it's, you know what this is, it streams via Bluetooth, there's a USB port you can stream through.
If you want Apple CarPlay, it's in there too, but you have to dig a little deeper in the menu, come on.
Now that we've discussed these super easy ways to stream media, let's discuss the super easy ways to make a call.
One more scroll down from Menu brings you to Telephone.
Now, if you're currently an Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you'll have to switch out of it to be able to use the actual system's telephoning.
Otherwise, you can go and use it through the normal Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Depends on how you want to hear it, even though it's all the same.
All right, now we move to a little more complicated stuff.
We'll scroll down here from telephone to navigation.
If you go directly to navigation as soon as you want to go somewhere, so it immediately brings up a prompt.
Now you can either scroll and type in each individual letter or you can use the touchpad on top of the dial to hand right in the information if that's a little more your speed.
And of course the navigation system is no good without maps.
So guess what, scroll down one more, hit the map button.
You would be surprised, a map shows up.
Now because this has a 4GLG hotspot connected in, its actually pulling data from Google Earth.
So in addition to having a normal map mode It actually slaps all the Google Earth info on there, so it looks a little more natural or hard to navigate with the, depending on the person really.
Speaking of the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, if you scroll down one more from map on the menu, you reach the Audi connect sub menu.
Which its whole little house for all of it's connected services.
One click in and all of a sudden you get access to news, local weather You can also look at fuel prices or parking information, really whatever suits you.
Let's take a look at the news, 20 million children not vaccinated in 2018.
Okay, maybe let's not look at the news.
Now, if you are like me, you are absolutely tethered to your Apple products, and there is no way to unshackle you from that hell.
Thankfully, there is Apple CarPlay on here, and Android Auto, if you're more into the Android thing.
One quick move down from how to connect on the menu brings up Car Play.
Now since it doesn't have a touchscreen, you are forced to kinda use the dial to manipulate your way through but with the bumps back and forth and up and down and the actual rotation the dial itself, it's actually pretty easy to jump around.
And rounding out the offerings on the 8.3 inch screen here we have the settings menu, which is different from the other settings menu, that one dealt specifically with the car itself.
Whereas this one deals with more of the back end of the infotainment system.
You can change your language, your measurement units, your display, brightness, kind of all the boring stuff, that's where this is.
Now if one screen isn't enough for you, well thank goodness Audi also includes as standard the 12.3 virtual cockpit gauge cluster.
Using the left side of the steering wheel here, you can jump between various facts about the car, your fuel economy readout, and stuff like that.
Or you can swap over to see what media is playing.
You can even get a little map right in the center of the gauge cluster.
The whole point here is to reduce distractions.
Instead of fiddling around with the knobs and taking your vision away from the front of the car to the screen, you can just kind of give it a quick glance, a lot safer.
And that's it for the tech in the 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback.
