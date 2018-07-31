Check out the Nissan Connect tech in the 2018 Leaf EV

Nissan
Transcript
[MUSIC] Today we are taking a look at the technology in the 2018 Nissan Leaf, the way we get into the dashboard of this Sl model, the top of line but you can also get this in the SV Is the seven inch Nissan connect infotainment system. It's a descent setup. The screens not exactly the most crisp, but it's reasonably bright, and easy enough to see. It's capacitive screen so you can do things like pinch to zoom when you're on the map, and the touch response is actually pretty good. You can tell that it's registering your touches as soon as you hit the screen. Even though the interface sometimes takes maybe a half a second to catch up with you. Now what we have got here is a new home screen that is sort of icon based and it is broken down into a couple of different sections. You have got the first section here it's going to have things like your climate control, your audio source, as well as things for finding charging stations. So if you click into charging station you can search near your current location it will show you all the places that you can charge your Leaf. Within a range. You can also go into an options menu and filter out certain types of stations. So if you only want to go to free stations or only do 30 minute quick charge stations you can find those pretty easily here. Now along the bottom of the screen we've got these shortcut buttons that are pretty much persistent throughout the interface. And they allow you to jump to the different parts. Of the infotainment at the touch of a button. So if you wanna pop over to map, you can do that quickly, and then pop over to the phone and never have to come back to the home screen. Audio sources are actually pretty good. You've got USB connectivity, Sirius Satellite Radio connectivity, Bluetooth audio, and an aux cable. However one of the coolest features about this car is that it has Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity. So yu just connect your device to the USB port and after a couple of seconds you should see it show up in the options list. So when you pop into that menu you gain the ability to access your google maps for navigation if you like that better than Nissan's on board navigation system as well as your various audio streaming apps. The same goes for Apple Car Play if you connect an iPhone. Overall it's a pretty decent system. I like the connected features that allow you to do things such as search for charging stations, very important on an electric car like this and let's not forget it has a 4G data connection so even when you're away from your car you can monitor the charging state and do things like. Access the climate control to precondition the car when you're away. Now some of the coolest tech features in this car are gonna be the safety technology. And if you wanna learn more about that, check out our video on the 2108 Nissan Rogue. It's got the ProPilot Assist and the same system is available here. If you're checking out a Leaf, you definitely wanna have a look at that system and consider getting it. So that's been your look at the technology in the 2018 Nissan Leaf. Check out our full review over on the road show dot com to see what it's like to actually drive this thing. [MUSIC]