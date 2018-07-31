Your video, "Check out the Nissan Connect tech in the 2018 Leaf EV"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Nissan

Check out the Nissan Connect tech in the 2018 Leaf EV

Nissan's dashboard tech keeps drivers entertained while also helping the EV find charging stations with its data connection. Get a closer look.
2:55 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Today we are taking a look at the technology in the 2018 Nissan Leaf, the way we get into the dashboard of this Sl model, the top of line but you can also get this in the SV Is the seven inch Nissan connect infotainment system. It's a descent setup. The screens not exactly the most crisp, but it's reasonably bright, and easy enough to see. It's capacitive screen so you can do things like pinch to zoom when you're on the map, and the touch response is actually pretty good. You can tell that it's registering your touches as soon as you hit the screen. Even though the interface sometimes takes maybe a half a second to catch up with you. Now what we have got here is a new home screen that is sort of icon based and it is broken down into a couple of different sections. You have got the first section here it's going to have things like your climate control, your audio source, as well as things for finding charging stations. So if you click into charging station you can search near your current location it will show you all the places that you can charge your Leaf. Within a range. You can also go into an options menu and filter out certain types of stations. So if you only want to go to free stations or only do 30 minute quick charge stations you can find those pretty easily here. Now along the bottom of the screen we've got these shortcut buttons that are pretty much persistent throughout the interface. And they allow you to jump to the different parts. Of the infotainment at the touch of a button. So if you wanna pop over to map, you can do that quickly, and then pop over to the phone and never have to come back to the home screen. Audio sources are actually pretty good. You've got USB connectivity, Sirius Satellite Radio connectivity, Bluetooth audio, and an aux cable. However one of the coolest features about this car is that it has Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity. So yu just connect your device to the USB port and after a couple of seconds you should see it show up in the options list. So when you pop into that menu you gain the ability to access your google maps for navigation if you like that better than Nissan's on board navigation system as well as your various audio streaming apps. The same goes for Apple Car Play if you connect an iPhone. Overall it's a pretty decent system. I like the connected features that allow you to do things such as search for charging stations, very important on an electric car like this and let's not forget it has a 4G data connection so even when you're away from your car you can monitor the charging state and do things like. Access the climate control to precondition the car when you're away. Now some of the coolest tech features in this car are gonna be the safety technology. And if you wanna learn more about that, check out our video on the 2108 Nissan Rogue. It's got the ProPilot Assist and the same system is available here. If you're checking out a Leaf, you definitely wanna have a look at that system and consider getting it. So that's been your look at the technology in the 2018 Nissan Leaf. Check out our full review over on the road show dot com to see what it's like to actually drive this thing. [MUSIC]

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: 5 things you need to know about the 2018 Nissan Leaf
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Nissan Leaf
1:57
Looking for an affordable electric car without the hype? Meet the 2018 Nissan Leaf EV.
Play video
Video: 2018 Nissan Leaf: Return of the affordable EV king
2018 Nissan Leaf: Return of the affordable EV king
6:03
Nissan's Leaf has been the quiet king of the affordable EV for nearly a decade without much hype or fanfare. Now, it's back and better...
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Audi teases wild new supercar concept for Pebble Beach
AutoComplete: Audi teases wild new supercar concept for Pebble Beach
1:31
Plus: Faraday Future finishes the first FF 91 body-in-white, and BMW changes up its subscription program.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Sorry, Uber, New York City is capping ride-hailing registrations
AutoComplete: Sorry, Uber, New York City is capping ride-hailing registrations
1:12
Plus: The IIHS says the Toyota Avalon is safe as h*ck, and the new Lexus ES pricing is out.
Play video
Video: Taking the 2019 Audi TTS back to its spiritual home
Taking the 2019 Audi TTS back to its spiritual home
5:38
The Audi TT was named after the motorcycle race by the same name on the Isle of Man, so where better to take the latest version for...
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Lamborghini snags a new 'Ring record with the Aventador SVJ
AutoComplete: Lamborghini snags a new 'Ring record with the Aventador SVJ
1:20
Plus: VW issues a Golf recall and Ford gives the F-150 Limited Raptor power.
Play video
Video: Top 5 ways US cars are dumb
Top 5 ways US cars are dumb
4:03
The rest of the world often gets better car tech than us.
Play video
Video: The Audi A4's Traffic Jam Assist tech makes commuting safer, less annoying
The Audi A4's Traffic Jam Assist tech makes commuting safer, less annoying
3:06
Check out the driver aid systems in the 2018 Audi A4 sedan. These technologies help improve safety and comfort in a variety of driving...
Play video