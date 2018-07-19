Check out the IntelliLink tech in the 2018 Buick Regal TourX

Roadshow Video Reviews
Check out the IntelliLink tech in the 2018 Buick Regal TourXBuick's infotainment suite is showing signs of aging, but there's enough pep left in its step to get the job done well.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Today we're taking a look at the technology in the dashboard of the 2018 Buick Regal TourX. So, this is pretty much the same dashboard that you're gonna see in all of this generation of Regal vehicles. So expect to see something like this also in the Regal Sportback. Now, what we have is a seven or eight inch version of Buick's InteleLink infotainment system. We've got the eight inch version, because this is the top tier model. And I know what you're thinking, it looks a little bit dated, with this weird blue and these kind of pixellated graphics. But like the rest of the Regal's interior, it looks dated, but it's got really good bones. It gets the job done. Now, if we pop into this menu, you'll see the maps for navigation. They're pretty rudimentary looking, but like I said, they get you where you're going with good turn-by-turn directions. We've got traffic information coming in over either HD radio or satellite radio And it's a pretty good setup. Now you'll notice along the top of the screen here that we've get these shortcut buttons that allow us to quickly jump between different parts of the interface without having to go all the way back to the home screen. I really like that. Now, as we pop around the home screen, you'll see some advanced features in this kind of dated-looking system, things like selection of audio streaming apps that are built right in, and take advantage of the 4G LTE data connection that's built into the dashboard here. Now if we jump into another menu you'll see that we have a wi-fi hotspot feature and that means that you can share that 4G LTE data connection with devices that your passengers are gonna use. It's pretty cool and if you think this is still all a bit low tech don't worry, we've got standard Android Auto and Apple Car play connectivity. So you can just plug your phone in via USB to gain access to the maps and audio streaming apps on your phone, and make this feel like a much more modern dashboard. So there's been your look at the technology in the dashboard of the 2018 Buick Click Regal Tour X. To find out what it's like to drive this sweet wagon, check out our full review over on the roadshow.com. [SOUND]