Bugatti Chiron Sport teaches us that you can always go faster

Welcome to the Bugatti stand at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. Behind me is the new Chiron Sport. It doesn't have any more power, because let's face it, it doesn't need any more power. This is all about getting an improved lap time round Nardo. So the [UNKNOWN] car is five seconds quicker. How have they done that? Well, it's Slightly lighter weight, 18 kilos. And you might think well, 18 kilos, the thing weights, [UNKNOWN] anyway. Surely that's not make an improvement But the big saving they've made is in the wheels, so it's now three kilos [UNKNOWN] lighter, just in these new lightweight wheels. Which are actually, they're more intricate the closer you get to them. I expected them perhaps to be carbon, but they're not still Still alloy wheels. Weight saving elsewhere? Well we've got lots of exposed carbon fiber, but the bits that are important, we've got light weight rear glass, we've also go these very cool lightweight carbon fiber wind screen wipers, [INAUDIBLE] saying this is a world first, having carbon fiber wind screen wipers. And they've used, [INAUDIBLE] layout carbon fiber to collect in certain ways, so they've got rid of parts by Having this carbon arms, at which, well why wouldn't you have carbon arms, [INAUDIBLE] 640 [INAUDIBLE]. Underneath the body, there are also carbon [INAUDIBLE] roll bars, front and rear, and not just the tubes themselves, but actually [INAUDIBLE] at the end, which is something they're saying hasn't really been done before. The big news though in terms of getting that laptime out of it, Is that now the dampers are being retuned. The spring rate stays the same, but the dampers are being tuned to work with the lighter wheels. They've also changed the steering slightly just by, I wanna say about 10%. They've also included torque vectoring to help the car [UNKNOWN]. It's a bit like the McClaren system first appeared in the F1 cars when he dropped the camera into the F1 car and he saw the [UNKNOWN]. It's like an electric version of that, braking In that side we will in to chop warm it's just to help the car get in with more agility. I'm saying the car hasn't change the [UNKNOWN] in terms of it's still very comfortable and in its comfort mode and you'll see will still do at enormous top speed. The price of all this, well is another 150,000 pounds on top The already quite significant 2.5 million. And they're saying that if owners who have already got a Chiron would like upgrade to the Sport spec then of course that is possible as well. [BLANK_AUDIO]