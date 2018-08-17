Breaking down the tech in the 2018 Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover
Breaking down the tech in the 2018 Land Rover DiscoveryLand Rover doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to electronics. Does the Disco do it differently?
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] Welcome to a deep dive into the technology of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery, which means were talking about the in-touch pro system. And though it might look pretty good, it does have quite a few problems. Let's start off here with the radio. So when I click on that tile on the homepage, you'll notice that I've got options here for source, band, favorites, and find. But I don't have any of my presets along the bottom here, I actually have to go into favorites. So I've got a lot of different buttons that I need to press before I can even get to my Favorite radio station. So lets move on to navigation I can click on the tile and you'll see that there's no place where I can enter my destination. So lets make a full size, there's nothing there. Let's go back, let's see maybe that. Okay search, I'm gonna click on search. That gives me a place where I can type in a point of interest, but if I wanna actually type in an address, I have to click on that little button. There you go. Right there! And now I finally get the option to type in an address. There's just way too many clicks, Land Rover. Moving on to the second page. There is a web browser here and a wi-fi hotspot that can support up to eight devices, which is pretty cool. Moving on to cameras, I've got a few different ways that I can view the Land Rover if it will ever get to my cameras, sometimes this is, there we go! Alright, here we go, a 360 degree view or I can click on that little icon there and I can view from four different positions. Which is pretty cool when you're parking or trying to go off-road. But Land Rover does do a good job when it comes to driver's assistance. And it's all done right here in the dash. One thing that I noticed though, is the Collision Avoidance, especially the Forward Alert, I just turn that off right away because it was set to be really, really sensitive. So, if you have a tendency to tailgate or you live in the city, you might want to turn that off right away. But here's where you can kind of customize everything that you want in terms of like your blind spot assist, you can have a steering assist, or just an alert. You can go down to Cross Traffic Monitor, you can have it for forward or reverse. So this is a really good place where you can customize everything. In terms of adaptive cruise control, it does bring you to a complete stop. And then it will bring you back up again with a pause of about three to five seconds. One thing that I really like about the Land Rover are the seats. I've got heated and cooled seats in the front plus a massage function. Yeah. I've also got a live tile here that can give me access to news, sports, and weather, everything that you kinda need maybe when you're stuck in a little bit of traffic or you're trying to kill time before a meeting. And if you're going to take your Discovery off-road which I totally recommend that you do you've got a bunch of four by four information including some off-road stuff so you know Maybe where your traction is going to, where you are in terms of your angles and of course, good old compass. While there's a lot to like about the Land Rover Discovery in terms of its driving, and you can check out that full review over on theroadshow.com, in terms of technology, they've got a long way to go. Hey I hope you liked this video of the technology in the 2018 Land Rover Discovery. We've got a whole bunch of tech videos for almost every car you could ever imagine. All right that might be a little much but hey subscribe to our YouTube channel and find out. [BLANK_AUDIO]