BMW's 2021 4-series is almost more grille than car
So the 2021 BMW 4-Series is basically one giant grill with a sports coupe tacked on at the back of it.
That's the subject of this episode of Auto Complete.
BMW styling has become an.
Increasingly polarizing over the years, and may have finally culminated in the new 4 Series Coup.
Because friend, those kidney grilles are big.
They're so big that you have to wonder whether BMW is actually just trying to sell grilles.
And you know is throwing the rest of the car in for free.
But aside from the grills, there's not much to complain about, especially with the M448X drive and its performance.
Seriously, it makes the most 400 horsepower and almost as much torque.
Those are basically full fat m car numbers not all that long ago or maybe I'm just old.
The fact that it's only available, and all wheel drive is kind of lame, but people like x drive I guess.
So what are you going to do?
The more modest 430 i is no slouch either.
It's got BMW 2.0 liter four banger that's good for almost 300 horsepower and it can be had either x drive or for the purists rear wheel drive.
In either case fast or not as fast and eight speed auto trans is all you get no manual option.
Not that that should be a surprise at this point because the three series didn't get one either.
The interior is pretty boring, and clean looking in true BMW fashion.
I drive seven is standard, and that's not necessarily a bad thing because I drive seven is great.
BMW will also offer its fancy live cockpit assistant as an option.
You know the thing where you can just shout Hey, BMW, and it starts talking to you.
Yeah, that so now we've got the meat potatoes out of the way.
What will this new schnoz mean for members to come?
Well, it's tough to say BMW is pretty serious about wanting to differentiate the four series from the three series you know, for the first time ever, and slapping this model on everything with around Dell would really undermine that.
Whatever it means this is a sign that the BMW The past is probably well and truly dead.
If we didn't know that before, and the BMW the future, it's here.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm just going to go back and look at pictures of E 39 wagons and e 38 750 isles and long for the past That's it for this episode of Roadshow's AutoComplete.
I've been Kyle Hyatt.
You've been very patient.
And I ask you to not only hit the Subscribe and Notification buttons if you enjoy what we're doing, but maybe chime in in the comments section and let us know what you'd like us to cover next.
We'll see about doing that.
Thanks again, stay safe.
[MUSIC]
