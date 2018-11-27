Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
2019 Toyota RAV4: America's favorite SUV is now even better
5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition
Room for improvement: Toyota Entune 3.0 in the 2019 Corolla Hatchback
Reasonably rockin' 'rolla: 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE
Checking the tech in the 2018 Nissan Kicks
2018 Nissan Kicks: A quirky new crossover has some smooth moves
AutoComplete: We pit Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot against LA traffic
Why air bags don't always deploy
Is the new Audi A8 the ultimate night-driving car?
Checking the tech in the 2019 Cadillac CT6
2019 Cadillac CT6: A more stylish flagship sedan
Fiat names its fastest cars Abarth, meet the man behind that name
AutoComplete: Hyundai and Kia are under federal investigation for recalls
Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive