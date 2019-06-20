AutoComplete: Waymo is teaming up with Nissan, Renault
Here's what's making news on Road Show.
Waymo is looking to break into markets.
But doing so can be complicated and expensive.
It helps to have a partner on the ground though, and it's in that spirit that Waymo was working with both Renault and Nissan to get a foothold in Japan and France.
Interestingly, both Nissan and [UNKNOWN] plan to establish new companies for the sole purpose of exploring driverless cars in their home markets.
KIA's newest crossover SUV is called the SELTOS and it just got its world debut in Delhi India.
SELTOS' KIA is answer to Hyundai's little venue SUV, which we love, and it'll be available in a few different engine and transmission combinations.
It's not clear yet whether Seltos will be all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive only, but we do know that it's slated to hit showrooms in Kia's global markets read, not the US, later in 2019.
Convincing people to go from combustion engines to electric vehicles can sometimes be a challenge.
One of the ways that some countries like the U.S. and China have gotten people to consider switching is through the use of complicated tax credit programs.
India, which is currently ranked as having the worst air quality in the world, has a simpler idea, it's proposing that owners of electric vehicles simply aren't charged a fee for vehicle registration, the supplied electric motorcycles, scooters, cars, auto rickshaws etcetera.
It's kind of brilliant when you think about it, and if it spurs more EV adoption, maybe it'll catch on elsewhere too.
Find more on these stories over theroadshow.com, we'll talk to you tomorrow.
