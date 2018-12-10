AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Tokyo prosecutors slap Ghosn, Nissan with an indictment

Transcript
Here's what's making news on Roadshow. Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has been cooling his heels in a Japanese jail until recently when his detention ended. Unfortunately for him, Greg Kelly and Nissan, the Japanese authorities handed down an enditement over Ghosn's under reported wages. Also under Japanese law the company is liable for false statements made by employees and that is looking like a whole new can of worms for the car maker. Panz super GT racing series produces some of the coolest looking racing cars on Earth and that's giving us high hopes for the teased Gazoo Racing Super GT racer. Toyota is only giving us a silouhette for now, but hey, that means it's a good excuse to dig up old photos of the Tom's/Castrol racing Supra from the 90's and dream. We got up close and personal with Tesla's navigating on autopilot feature a few weeks ago, and dang it if we didn't come away impressed. But clearly our praise just isn't enough for old Elon because he's taken to Twitter to hype up some of the forthcoming features for the system. In his tweet, he clamed that soon it will be able to handle traffic lights, stop signs, and yes, roundabouts, which would be cool if it works as advertised. Find more on these stories over at theroadshow.com. We'll talk to you tomorrow.
RoadshowAutomobilesNissanTesla

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 BMW M2 Competition: Even more performance and driving pleasure

5:35

A ride on public streets in Waymo One

6:08

2019 Toyota RAV4: America's favorite SUV is now even better

6:56

5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition

1:13

Room for improvement: Toyota Entune 3.0 in the 2019 Corolla Hatchback

2:42

Reasonably rockin' 'rolla: 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE

4:57

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Tokyo prosecutors slap Ghosn, Nissan with an indictment

1:12

AutoComplete: Honda is already building the new Passport

1:17

The Audi E-Tron shows us the future, underwhelms on the road

8:58

The dirty little secrets of cheap gasoline

5:20

2019 BMW M2 Competition: Even more performance and driving pleasure

5:35

AutoComplete: Aston Martin unveils reversible EV retrofit for classic cars

1:30

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

We tested the Apple Watch EKG against a hospital EKG

4:28

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

NASA's InSight landing and the crazy odds behind getting to Mars

5:54

The iPhone X may not be gone for good

5:07

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16