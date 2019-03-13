AutoComplete: The Henry Ford Museum adopts its first self-driving car
Here's what's making news on Road Show.
The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn Michigan, AKA the giant and totally nuts museum with everything on earth in it, has just added it's first autonomous vehicle to it's extensive collection.
The car is actually a repurposed Chevy Bolt that Cruise Automation used as a development mule.
Despite being built by the other guys, the fact that this car warrants being added to the collection of a museum like the Henry Ford speaks highly towards the significance that self-driving cars are building for themselves.
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata [UNKNOWN] looks good, real good, maybe even too good, or at least too good to be based on an old platform.
So that's why Hyundai went and made a new one, which it's creatively calling the third generation platform.
The new [UNKNOWN] will be the first car to ride on this Chassi, but it won't be the last, according to Hyundai.
Word around the campfire is that the new Sonata goes on sale in Korea later this month and will hit the US sometime this fall.
Ford Shelby GT 500 is the blue oval's answer to the ZR 1s and Hellcats of the world.
And because those cars are so good, Ford had to abandon it's whole big engine, big boost, solid axle methodology that it used in creating previous GT 500s This new one, which will produce more than 700 horsepower, mind you, is packed with some serious tech.
So much tech, in fact, that Ford had to whip out some super computers to design the cooling system, and the aero tweaks necessary to cool that monster engine.
So just remember that when you're laying down a sweet **** smoke show and tossing out the double freedom rockets in your new, cool GT500 later this year.
Find more on these stories over at theroadshow.com.
We'll talk to you tomorrow