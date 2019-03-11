AutoComplete: Tesla's not closing stores and dropping prices after all
Transcript
Remember how Tesla was gonna close it's retail stores and transition to an online only sales model?
And how it was gonna pass the cost savings from that down to the customer?
Yeah, none of that's actually gonna happen as planned.
Turns out that a lease is a legal document, and by breaking a bunch of them all at once, say, on retail stores, it can get kind of expensive.
That means the big T is only gonna close around half of the retail stores it originally planned to and it won't be laying off quite as many employees.
Toyota's jumping in on the in-car fragrance bandwagon pioneered by Mercedes-Benz.
But Toyota is taking things one giant leap further by adding tear gas as an option.
See Toyota's system would allow different drivers to tailor different fragrances which the car would predispense if the car detected an unauthorized start.
Say, from a car thief, it could then blanket the cabin in tear gas, sending little Johnny Carjacker running for the hills.
Just hope the system doesn't go haywire, ever.
BMW kind of a weird recall for it's X1 crossover model.
Apparently some of the hardware used to attach the tail lights to the body of the car, isn't up to the job, and under certain circumstances it can fail, causing the light to fall out and dangle behind the car from its wiring harness.
The window for affected vehicles is pretty narrow, considering it only covers build dates from October of 2018 to January of 2019.
But owners of affected vehicles should expect to be notified later this month.
