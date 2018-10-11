Your video, "AutoComplete: Some Audi R8s are being recalled due to fire risk"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
AutoComplete

AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Some Audi R8s are being recalled due to fire risk

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Some Audi R8s are being recalled due to fire risk.
RoadshowAutomobilesPolestarAudiMercedes-Benz

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose

5:51

Meet Magnum P.I.'s new star and cars

15:07

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

5 things you need to know about Forza Horizon 4

2:50

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle

2:06

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf: 5 things you need to know

2:07

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Some Audi R8s are being recalled due to fire risk

1:10

Five things you need to know about Audi's 2019 E-Tron SUV

2:39

Checking the tech on the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2:15

2019 Jaguar I-Pace: Pretty, dynamic and electrified

4:56

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2:04

AutoComplete: Ford goes sci-fi by adding graphene to its cars

1:13

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

New rumors about the 2018 iPad Pros

5:20

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Pixel 3 and 3 XL: CNET editors react

9:52

iPhone XS vs. Pixel 3: What's the difference?

3:28

iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained

5:51

What we want to see at Apple's October event

3:39