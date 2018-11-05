Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
2019 Audi A8 L: Luxury through technology
Tech Check: MMI Touch Response in the 2019 Audi A8
2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum: Large and luxurious
Checking Volkswagen's Car-Net infotainment in the 2018 Passat
2018 Volkswagen Passat: An aging contender
Checking the 2019 Lincoln Navigator's Sync 3 infotainment tech
AutoComplete: Porsche teases 2020 911 ahead of LA debut
How Morgan made the mighty V8 very British indeed
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Maserati Ghibli
AutoComplete: Aston Martin celebrates Le Mans history with DBS 59
From Polo to T-Roc: The weird and wonderful world of Volkswagen names
Are the fog lights on your car really worth it?
iPad Pro 2018 and MacBook Air 2018: First impressions
Why you should skip the new iPad Pro
Elon Musk shows off new LA tunnel and Winklevoss twins sue over $32M of stolen bitcoin
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
Nvidia proved the moon landing wasn't faked
This device could drill your cavities pain-free