AutoComplete: Nissan GT-R Pursuit 23 concept is the Copzilla of your nightmares

Plus: Tesla shows strong quarterly sales and Subaru updates the Crosstrek for New York.
Here's what's making news on Road Show. This is not a GT-R you'd wanna see in your rearview mirror. Nissan has commissioned this GT-R Pursuit 23 concept for the New York Auto Show, and we're the first to get up close and personal. With it. This would be cop car has a bizarrely large wing out back, a unique set of wheels, and LEDs all over the place. Pursuit 23 isn't scheduled to go into actual police service, so speeders, take a breath. Tesla has just announced its sales numbers for the first quarter of 2017, and the stark market seems to like what it sees. The company built 25,418 vehicles in Q1 A record for the electric auto maker. But U.S. sales dropped. Tesla says it delivered just over 25,000 vehicles globally with the model XS UV comprising about 46% of that number. It appears on track to deliver 50,000 vehicles in the first half of 2017, but with model three still scheduled to enter production later this year It's the second half of the year that will prove to be the most interesting. Subaru updated it's Impreza last year, and now it's Crosstrek's turn. This hatchback on stilts packs the same look as the new Impreza, as well as it's 152 horsepower flat four engine A manual is standard for lower trims, but the optional CVT will no doubt be far more popular. Subaru's eye sight suite of safety systems will still be available as well. The compact soft roader bows in New York next week. Find more on these stories over at the roadshow.com. We'll talk to you tomorrow.

