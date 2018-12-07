AutoComplete: Honda is already building the new Passport
Here's what's making news on Road Show.
Honda's new Passport SUV just made its debut at the LA Auto Show, but it's already started production at Honda's assembly plant in Alabama.
The middle child SUV is still slated to go on sale sometime early in 2019.
So don't make like it's the next Star Wars film and camp out in front of your dealer.
But if you're super hyped on the passport, at least you know the wait won't be too long.
Gorila grass is pretty amazing stuff.
It's incredibly tough and resistant to breakage but it's only recently starting to creep it's way into the world's automotive windshields.
The Ford GT Supercar uses it.
So too do the Porsche GT3 RS and the McLaren 720S.
And now you can order one for your JEEP JK Rangler through Mopar.
What's cool is that it's not even really that expensive of a replacement at just 550 bucks.
There's no such things as cheap racing, and that's true of land speed racing too, and the folks behind the Bloodhound SSC project briefly found out.
The project sought to build a jet powered land speed racer that could break the 1,000 mile per hour barrier Which is undeniably cool, but when it reached out to investors for an additional 32 million bucks to complete the project, nobody coughed up the dough.
This isn't a terribly surprising end for an ambitious project like this, but that doesn't mean it's also not a supreme bummer.
Find more on these stories over at theroadshow.com.
And we'll talk to you Monday.
