Your video, "AutoComplete: Ford unveils the 2018 Mustang"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
AutoComplete
AutoComplete: Ford unveils the 2018 Mustang
GM invests in the US, and BMW shows off the 2018 4 Series.
January 17, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Ford unveils the 2018 Mustang.
AutoComplete: Ford, Toyota expand Takata recall lists by hundreds...
1:37
January 13, 2017
Tesla finally divulges paid Supercharging details, and Lotus built one hell of a racecar.
Play video
AutoComplete: EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of violating Clean Air...
1:05
January 12, 2017
The US government forms a self-driving car advisory committee, and Jaguar refreshes the F-Type.
Play video
AutoComplete at CES 2017: Nissan's next-generation Leaf will...
1:15
January 6, 2017
Honda envisions the future of ridesharing and Bosch looks at the future of urban.
Play video
AutoComplete: Bosch's CES 2017 concept car isn't about the car...
1:11
January 5, 2017
Toyota's CES concept is like Siri on wheels, and Ford turns Amazon Alexa into a driving assistant.
Play video
AutoComplete: Faraday Future unveils first production car, as...
1:34
January 4, 2017
Honda's 2017 Ridgeline is recalled over leaky in-bed trunks.
Play video
AutoComplete: Volkswagen readies another electric Microbus for...
1:13
December 22, 2016
Audi shows off the Q8 Concept, and Ford issues two more recalls before the end of the year.
Play video
AutoComplete: Volkswagen agrees to buy back or fix its dirty...
1:14
December 21, 2016
Volvo re-releases its safety-enhancing LifePaint, and Acura debuts the NSX GT3's new livery.
Play video
AutoComplete: Honda delivers the first Clarity Fuel Cell cars...
1:15
December 20, 2016
Fiat Chrysler is under investigation for its shifters, and Toyota recalls the 86 for key problems.
Play video
AutoComplete: Lamborghini turns up the wick with the 2017 Aventador...
1:11
December 19, 2016
Honda teases the 2018 Odyssey in a new way, and BMW electrifies its 5 Series.
Play video
AutoComplete: The first Ford GT has rolled off the assembly line
1:21
December 16, 2016
Toyota wants to share its powertrains, and the average price of a new car keeps rising.
Play video
Latest
videos
AutoComplete: Ford unveils the 2018 Mustang
1:15
January 17, 2017
GM invests in the US, and BMW shows off the 2018 4 Series.
Play video
Everything from LS to LC with Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken
8:43
January 17, 2017
Lexus is pushing forward with amazing designs in both the LC and LS. Join us for a Detroit discussion on how those cars came to be.
Play video
2018 Ford Mustang brings more power, better handling, angry face
2:13
January 17, 2017
We haven't had the current-generation Mustang all that long, but Ford's decided that for 2018 it's getting a major overhaul.
Play video
Forget superminis, an SUV may be the best city car
3:41
January 16, 2017
Hear us out - if you're in a massive lump of metal with an intimidating paint job, who's going to want to hit you..?
Play video
Chevrolet and Lego debut Batman's new ride at Detroit Auto Show
2:00
January 14, 2017
Dark Knight will now chase down bad guys with Chevy power.
Play video
CES 2017 and Detroit: Drink car tech from the firehose (CNET on Cars, Ep. 103)
18:35
January 13, 2017
Want to see the future of car technology? Brian Cooley found it for you at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and the North American International...
Play video
AutoComplete: Ford, Toyota expand Takata recall lists by hundreds of thousands of cars
1:37
January 13, 2017
Tesla finally divulges paid Supercharging details, and Lotus built one hell of a racecar.
Play video
The state of the 2017 NAIAS in Detroit with Rod Alberts
8:27
January 12, 2017
Executive director of the DADA, Rod Alberts, joins us to talk about how things are going at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.
Play video