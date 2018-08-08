AutoComplete: Ford celebrates building 10 million Mustangs

AutoComplete
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Road Show. In just 54 years Ford went from introducing its Mustang to building 10 million of them. Ford celebrated this milestone today with a parade from its HQ in Dearborn, Michigan to the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the Mustang is currently built. Mustangs from every model year were present, including the first serialized 1964.5 Mustang as well as number 10 million. Both of which happen to be white convertibles with V8s. Time is a flat circle, friends. Tesla's board has proven that Elon Musk didn't just wake up yesterday morning and decide to take his company private again. A joint statement by board members states that Musk Brought the idea of going private up a week ago including discussions about why it's a good idea and where the financing would come from. Shareholders have not yet voted either way but when they do, they'll get to choose between a buyout or staying on as private shareholders. The 2019 Camaro might have two extra gears in some of its automatic transmissions but that sure didn't help the fuel economy one bit. According to EPA documents several variants of Camaro including those with its new ten speed automatic actually receive worse fuel economy figures than the 2018 models they replace. The downgrades are no bigger than 1 mpg in any example. But thankfully most trims are just as efficient now as they were before. Find more on these stories over at the road show dot com and we'll talk to you tomorrow. [MUSIC]