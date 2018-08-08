Your video, "AutoComplete: Ford celebrates building 10 million Mustangs"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Ford celebrates building 10 million Mustangs

Plus: Tesla's board talks about going private, and the 2019 Camaro gets worse fuel economy than before.
1:22 /
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Road Show. In just 54 years Ford went from introducing its Mustang to building 10 million of them. Ford celebrated this milestone today with a parade from its HQ in Dearborn, Michigan to the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the Mustang is currently built. Mustangs from every model year were present, including the first serialized 1964.5 Mustang as well as number 10 million. Both of which happen to be white convertibles with V8s. Time is a flat circle, friends. Tesla's board has proven that Elon Musk didn't just wake up yesterday morning and decide to take his company private again. A joint statement by board members states that Musk Brought the idea of going private up a week ago including discussions about why it's a good idea and where the financing would come from. Shareholders have not yet voted either way but when they do, they'll get to choose between a buyout or staying on as private shareholders. The 2019 Camaro might have two extra gears in some of its automatic transmissions but that sure didn't help the fuel economy one bit. According to EPA documents several variants of Camaro including those with its new ten speed automatic actually receive worse fuel economy figures than the 2018 models they replace. The downgrades are no bigger than 1 mpg in any example. But thankfully most trims are just as efficient now as they were before. Find more on these stories over at the road show dot com and we'll talk to you tomorrow. [MUSIC]

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
1:59
An easy-to-use touchscreen and several physical controls make operating Hyundai's Blue Link system a breeze.
Play video
Video: 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo: A true hot-hatch contender
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo: A true hot-hatch contender
5:09
The second-generation Veloster's new R-Spec trim makes a compelling appeal to car enthusiasts.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: IIHS says Volvo's safety systems may have prevented fatal Uber crash
AutoComplete: IIHS says Volvo's safety systems may have prevented fatal Uber crash
1:16
Plus: Elon Musk talks taking Tesla private, and GM's EV credit may phase out soon.
Play video
Video: 2018 Porsche 911 GT3: A return to its roots
2018 Porsche 911 GT3: A return to its roots
3:25
Porsche's track-focused 911 GT3 is once again available with a manual transmission.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: VW and Waze team up to find great UK driving roads
AutoComplete: VW and Waze team up to find great UK driving roads
1:14
Plus: Subaru could have tariff troubles, and relaxed gas mileage targets could be harder to hit.
Play video
Video: Check out the UVO tech in the 2018 Kia Stinger
Check out the UVO tech in the 2018 Kia Stinger
3:51
Kia's dashboard tech shines as brightly as the rest of the Stinger's performance. Get an up-close look at the UVO system.
Play video
Video: Meet Roadshow's long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT
5:21
Get reacquainted with the 2018 Roadshow Shift Award-winning car of the year as we prepare to spend an entire year with the Kia Stinger.
Play video
Video: 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: We're channeling Steve McQueen
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: We're channeling Steve McQueen
6:09
We pay homage to one of the best chase scenes in cinematic history.
Play video