AutoComplete: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's "I'm innocent" video is weird
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Roadshow.
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn released a pre-recorded video in which he maintains his innocence, blames his predicament on conspirators, talks about how much he loves both Japan and Nissan, and waxes at length about what he feels is Nissan's current lack of leadership and direction.
It's a weird, slightly uncomfortable thing to watch, though it does make us very curious How his whole Japanese trial thing is gonna shake out.
Toyota is giving us a look at the 2020 Highlander but only if you look at it from the right angle.
See for its teaser Toyota made a hanging art installation that from most angles just looks like a collection of blobs in midair.
But when you look at it from the exact right angle the pieces line up and the shape of the Highlander becomes visible.
Spoiler alert the 2020 Highlander looks pretty good.
Then we're stoked to see it next week in New York.
Hyundai is dropping sketches of its upcoming Venue, small, affordable SUV.
And you know what?
We're digging what we're seeing.
The Venue is supposed to debut next week in New York as a 2020 model.
And it will be Hyundai's smallest and cheapest SUV.
It could undercut even the Kona, which is pretty wild, considering the Kona just came out.
In any case, we're excited to see it in the metal.
And we're gonna tell you all about it.
Find more on these stories over at therotra.com, we'll talk to you tomorrow.