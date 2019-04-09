AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's "I'm innocent" video is weird

Transcript
Here's what's making news on Roadshow. Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn released a pre-recorded video in which he maintains his innocence, blames his predicament on conspirators, talks about how much he loves both Japan and Nissan, and waxes at length about what he feels is Nissan's current lack of leadership and direction. It's a weird, slightly uncomfortable thing to watch, though it does make us very curious How his whole Japanese trial thing is gonna shake out. Toyota is giving us a look at the 2020 Highlander but only if you look at it from the right angle. See for its teaser Toyota made a hanging art installation that from most angles just looks like a collection of blobs in midair. But when you look at it from the exact right angle the pieces line up and the shape of the Highlander becomes visible. Spoiler alert the 2020 Highlander looks pretty good. Then we're stoked to see it next week in New York. Hyundai is dropping sketches of its upcoming Venue, small, affordable SUV. And you know what? We're digging what we're seeing. The Venue is supposed to debut next week in New York as a 2020 model. And it will be Hyundai's smallest and cheapest SUV. It could undercut even the Kona, which is pretty wild, considering the Kona just came out. In any case, we're excited to see it in the metal. And we're gonna tell you all about it. Find more on these stories over at therotra.com, we'll talk to you tomorrow.
RoadshowAutomobilesHyundaiNissanToyota

Roadshow video Series

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

3:28

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric offers comfort through familiarity

6:50

5 things you need to know about the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali

3:01

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2:24

Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota Highlander

1:49

2019 Toyota Highlander is an old, but still solid crossover SUV

4:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods 2 have a new rival... from Apple

7:00

Toyota's Cue 3 basketball robot is a 3-point shooting machine (literally)

5:04

Moto G7 review: A budget phone doesn't get better than this

7:25

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

We tested Verizon's new 5G network

8:24

Finding our personal data on the dark web was far too easy

3:53

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's "I'm innocent" video is weird

1:18

Never mind the occupants, the safest cars will soon protect pedestrians

3:20

Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

3:28

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric offers comfort through familiarity

6:50

AutoComplete: FCA life-hacked its way into EU emissions compliance

1:36

The BAC Mono and the Bentley Continental GT: 2 different experiences of the same road

16:05