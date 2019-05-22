AutoComplete

AutoComplete: BMW brings a little M Performance to the X5 and X7

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: BMW brings a little M Performance to the X5 and X7.
RoadshowAutomobilesBMWChevroletFord

Roadshow video Series

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: The top compact sedan gets a bit better

4:44

Checking the tech in the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan

2:01

5 things you need to know about the 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i

3:13

The 2019 Toyota Prius adds all-wheel drive without much sacrifice

5:47

Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e

2:17

Toyota's new Supra comes out fighting on road and track

10:58

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump

7:06

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

Apple's new Macbook chips, Sony teases PS5's power

1:28

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

Lilium unveils its 5-seater electric air taxi

1:21

See Galaxy S10 5G's jaw-dropping real-world speeds

8:44

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: BMW brings a little M Performance to the X5 and X7

1:38

The Opel Manta 400 was a Group B rally legend

7:41

Nissan Leaf long-term wrap-up: One year of electric feels

4:38

AutoComplete: Audi's Q5 gets a plug-in hybrid variant

1:34

The new Toyota Supra feels suspiciously like a BMW Z4

9:55

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: The top compact sedan gets a bit better

4:44