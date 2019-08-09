AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Tesla brings back unlimited Supercharging, Audi kills off the A3 Cab and Bentley resurrects a prewar beauty

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Tesla brings back unlimited Supercharging, Audi kills off the A3 Cab and Bentley resurrects a prewar beauty.

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

645 episodes

Cooley On Cars

831 episodes

Carfection

893 episodes

CNET Top 5

823 episodes

The Apple Core

58 episodes

Tech Today

947 episodes

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Hyundai Palisade is a surprisingly palatial three-row SUV

5:43

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible

2:17

Five things you need to know about the 2020 Nissan Versa

2:32

Checking the tech in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

2:52

Travel like the 0.5% in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

6:12

5 things to know about the 2019 Audi Q3

2:32

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Apple foldable is coming, but maybe not an iPhone

6:27

2019 iPad launch could be close

6:08

3D scanner brings real objects to life on the Galaxy Note 10

1:53

Hyundai Palisade is a surprisingly palatial three-row SUV

5:43

Get ready for the Cheapskate Mystery Box, 2019 edition

1:35

The best products to protect your car from the sun

5:37

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Tesla brings back unlimited Supercharging, Audi kills off the A3 Cab and Bentley resurrects a prewar beauty

6:52

Hyundai Palisade is a surprisingly palatial three-row SUV

5:43

Redesigned Android Auto hits the road: We go hands-on

3:25

2019 Acura NSX: A few small tweaks make a huge difference

9:06

The best products to protect your car from the sun

5:37

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible

2:17