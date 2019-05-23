AutoComplete: Audi is killing off the TT

Here's what's making news on Road Show.
Audi's TT Coupe is dead and in its place the brand with the four rings promises to have a bunch of new SUVs, seven in fact.
Eventually there will probably be a real replacement for the TT though it may not wear a TT badge, but it will definitely be electric And it's likely quite a ways off Audi broke the news of the TV's demise during a presentation by executives in Germany to shareholders this week.
Some total maniac in the UK decided to take a current production Honda Civic Type bar and lift it while also fitting larger off road oriented tires.
The effect is a little disorienting at first but it grows on you.
And now we really want one.
The cool thing is that Ralph Hosier engineering will build more if you have the money and we're guessing you'll need a lot of it.
Honda issued a recall 419,000 CRV SUVs over concerned that their airbags will deploy inadvertently.
Defect isn't anything to do with the airbag itself.
Instead, it stems from metal burrs inside the vehicle steering column that can wear against the wiring harness where the airbag and causes short circuit owners can expect a notification for their recall in their mailbox in July.
Find more in these stories over the road show.com we'll talk to you tomorrow.