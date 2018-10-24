Your video, "AutoComplete: Audi is freshening up the R8, and it looks better than ever"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
AutoComplete

AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Audi is freshening up the R8, and it looks better than ever

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Audi is freshening up the R8, and it looks better than ever.
RoadshowAutomobilesAudiTesla

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum: Large and luxurious

5:47

Checking Volkswagen's Car-Net infotainment in the 2018 Passat

2:42

2018 Volkswagen Passat: An aging contender

3:53

Checking the 2019 Lincoln Navigator's Sync 3 infotainment tech

3:11

2019 Lincoln Navigator: Bigger and better in all the right ways

5:03

2018 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid Sport Turismo: Too much of a good thing?

6:55

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Audi is freshening up the R8, and it looks better than ever

1:12

Ford Sync 3 in the 2018 Expedition features Amazon Alexa integration

3:19

2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum: Large and luxurious

5:47

AutoComplete: There's now a Faberge egg doing hood ornament duty on a Rolls-Royce

1:07

Ariel Atom 4 refines its craziness

8:43

Muriwai: McLaren's fastest colour

9:54

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

2:06

Apple's October event: What we're expecting

6:50

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

The Dyson Airwrap hair styler falls short

2:33

The problems with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

6:26

iPhone XR reviews hit, new iPad Pros coming?

1:12