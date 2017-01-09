Photos
Your video, "Audi debuts its hot SQ5 at Detroit"
Detroit
Auto Show 2017
Audi debuts its hot SQ5 at Detroit
Like the Q5? How's about one with 350 horses? Then you'll dig the SQ5!
January 9, 2017
Audi goes fashion forward with the Q8 Concept
1:20
January 9, 2017
Audi's finally taking on the BMW X6 with its new 'coupe' SUV, the Q8. Revealed at Detroit...
Nissan's Vmotion 2.0 concept is a bold look at a future...
1:57
January 9, 2017
Slick sedan boasts next-gen autonomous hardware, trick audio system.
2018 GMC Terrain gets Acadia-like looks and diesel...
2:03
January 9, 2017
The second-generation model of the popular compact crossover features three drivetrain...
Supersize me! VW's XL Tiguan for Americans
1:23
January 9, 2017
Bigger than ever before, Volkswagen debuts a long wheelbase version of the 2018 Tiguan...
2018 Lexus LS2018 Lexus LS gets feisty with aggressive...
2:23
January 9, 2017
New flagship sedan isn't all about comfort anymore.
Bentley Continental GT Supersports is British luxury...
1:15
January 9, 2017
Here at the Detroit auto show, Bentley has revealed a new Supersports, the fastest four-seat...
Nissan adds new Rogue Sport to the lineup to satisfy...
2:26
January 8, 2017
Small crossover will compete with Honda's HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Jeep Renegade.
2018 Kia Stinger is a muscular sport sedan for the...
1:17
January 8, 2017
In a world of crossovers and SUVs, the Stinger fastback is a welcome addition to the Kia...
Detroit Auto Show was inspiration for Pixar's Cars,...
3:25
January 8, 2017
At the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Pixar's Jon Lasseter Pixar brings a life sized Lightning...
Talking about all the M cars with BMW North America...
10:06
January 22, 2016
The M2 was one of the darlings in Detroit, and BMW's Ludwig Willisch tells us why sports...
