Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Appearance On-Stage at BMW's CES 2023 Presentation
7:43
Speaker 1: Well, good evening ladies, gentlemen. Wow, this place is packed. I love it. There were all of you when I opened up Hercules in New York, <laugh>. I mean, this is like unbelievable. But anyway, it's great to be in Vegas. I can tell you that I love this town, but it is one of two places where you could really lose millions of dollars within minutes. The other place is a divorce court, <laugh>. Trust me, I know <laugh>. But anyway, [00:00:30] I have always wanted to be in a romantic comedy. So thank you to BMW for finally making it possible. Thank you bmw. Speaker 1: Now, when BMW originally came to me with the idea of doing an electric car commercial for the Super Bowl, I signed on immediately. Now tell you why. It's two reasons. First of all, I've been fighting a [00:01:00] clean energy crusade since I was governed of the great state of California. So I was a, it was a perfect fit, the whole thing. I mean, because of our policies in California, we were leading the world into the future. And the second reason, of course, is that there is no bigger stage than the Super Bowl. It will was a huge moment for electric cars. I just loved it. I was so happy about that. Finally, they've arrived. [00:01:30] And then of course, I have to be honest, I was a love like Zeus. I mean the God of all Gods, yes, I loved it. I was so happy with the tremendous success of the commercial. Speaker 1: I tell you, I was so excited about that because we really connected with the people and because of the great success, BMW came to me and asked me if I wanted to continue working with them. And I said, of course. I said, of course, I would love to keep helping you in a kind of spreading [00:02:00] the great idea of clean and sustainable costs. I mean, it's such a great thing to go after such a great goal. Then they told me about they have even more futuristic kind of technology that they're working on at this point, and how I felt about artificial intelligence. I said, you must be kidding. I mean, you're talking to the guy that has started more science fiction movies than anyone else in the history. [00:02:30] I mean, think about the Terminator Predator total recall, Terminator two, six day twins, Speaker 2: <laugh>. Speaker 1: I mean, this goes on and on. I mean, let's be honest. They're asking me what I think about it. I mean, from cloning to artificial intelligence to traveling to mosque, my movie career covered it all. And we have seen so many of those things that were science fiction back in the eighties and nineties. There [00:03:00] became science facts, you see. But I have to be honest with you, I was a little concerned because in most of my movies, the machines were the enemy. But today we found ways to use technology as an ally. We all carry computers around our pockets. They make robots. They can dance, do obstacle courses. People are cloning their dogs. Artificial [00:03:30] intelligence is creating art and music and writing and all of this kind of things. And it's even helping Hollywood with movie making. This is why, there's one thing I can't understand about Hollywood because a lot of people in Hollywood, they're worried about AI. Speaker 1: Now, this is the only place in the world where people be bleached here and fake breasts and collagen lips worry about something that is artificial. How does that make [00:04:00] sense to you? How does that make sense to you now? Or jokes aside, when BMW told me about the new vision for a I d I loved it. I thought it was such a nice new creative idea. I'd had a big smile on my face when they told me about that. A machine that actually kills, it reminds me a little bit on the character that the blade in Terminator two, the T 800 that saved, [00:04:30] you know, humanity. So this was really great and I love that BMW is leading the way to the future and that they are learning from all of my movies and all of them things. Knowledge that for technology to really work, that it has to work with humans and not against us. And I am in heaven that they have been striving to be the most sustainable car company in the world and using all [00:05:00] of their technological expertise to terminate pollution once and for all. Isn't that great? Let's give them a big hand for that. Come on. Speaker 1: I mean, because I tell you, you can argue about climate change and about global warming from here to eternity, but the fact of the matter is that 7 million people every year die because of pollution. [00:05:30] Yes. Because of pollution. So I think the time is over for the debates and the arguments. We have to act and we have to act on the local level. We have to act nationally and we have to act globally. I often tell people then, when it comes to our environment, technology who save us all, and we see this with the boom in the solar and wind, and we see this with the new battery projects and we see it with this beautiful clean cars. [00:06:00] So I want to congratulate BMW for leading the way into the future and embracing new technology instead of fighting it like some other companies too. I'm not gonna mention any names. Speaker 1: No, I'm not gonna go there. But the bottom line is technology can solve all of the biggest problems. It can change the world. And like you have just seen, it [00:06:30] can be really, really fun. That is for sure. So I'm so excited to be part of this whole project and part of BMW and promoting this whole thing. And I wanted to say thank you to them. And now I would like to bring back the CEO of BMW, Oliver Sipe, to share more of BMW's vision coming out here. Look at this man here. Look at his to it. Look at his chest. Look at this here, man. The guy looks good. He looks good. [00:07:00] And does calves look at this size man, this guy's in shape. I love it. <laugh>. Speaker 3: Thank you Arnold. You, you are the man. This is so much fun with you. And audience. The only person alive who was a governor, a time traveling Android and pregnant man. This is the man. Speaker 1: That's Speaker 3: Right. And if you, and if you want to know something [00:07:30] about the future, he's the man to ask. Thank you so much. Absolutely. That was great. That was a pleasure. Thank you. Thank you. Speaker 1: That's the prayer of the Handshaker. Come on. Speaker 3: Yes. Good to see you. Thank you. Thank you.

