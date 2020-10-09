All the EVs coming in the next two years

Recently California's governor Newsom signed an executive order mandating that all new cars sold in California by 2035 need to be zero emission and that got me thinking, what if the deadline was like I don't know, January 1 2022?
What would be the options then?
Well, I've got a list of some new exciting and pretty affordable TVs that are coming up in the next few years.
Look, I wanna keep this to new vehicles.
So there's no Tesla Model three there's no Model S there's no Chevy Bolt, Nissan LEAF, nothing like that.
We're just talking new vehicles.
And first up is the hotly anticipated at Ford Mustang Maki.
Now look, I'm not here to debate whether or not a crossover should have the Mustang name.
That's the subject for a whole other video but You cannot deny the chops of this vehicle.
Now the base Maki only has 266 horsepower and 317 pound feet of torque out of that rear wheel drive model, but the GT trim goes big.
I'm talking about an estimated 459 horsepower.
And 612 pound feet of torque, drivers can get a 75.7 kilowatt hour battery or a 98.8 kilowatt hour battery, the latter of which is good for up to 300 miles of range.
The Mustang Maki is due later this year at a starting price of right around $43,000.
If a work truck is what you're looking for look no further than the Lordstown endurance.
Now, we don't know a lot about this truck.
In fact, we don't even have a lot of footage.
But we do know that the four in we'll have motors should produce right around 600 horsepower and be good for 250 miles of range.
No word on battery size but Lordstown says that the vehicle can get 95% of a charge in just 30 minutes when it's on a DC fast charger.
And since it's a work truck drivers can power all of their tools at the job site right there out of the truck.
The insurance should be available later this year,starting at 52,500 smackeroos.
If you dig looks at the Volvo XC 40 The company has got an Eevee version on its way dubbed the recharge to electric motors push out 402 horsepower and 487 pound feet of torque and a 78 kilowatt hour battery is good for right around 200 miles And fast charging Volvo says the recharge should get about 80% of its battery back in about 40 minutes.
We should see the recharge later this year at a starting price of about $50,000 but that is after any incentives.
Volkswagen is coming to bat with the ID for electric crossover available in the first quarter of 21.
The rear wheel drive version will put out 201 horsepower and 228 pound feet of torque And 82 kilowatt hour battery is good for 250 miles of range and if that's not enough for you, an all wheel drive version will be available later with 302 horsepower.
But Volkswagen didn't say anything about the torque specs.
The ID four can go from 5% of a battery all the way up to 80% of charge in 38 minutes on a fast charger And we should see the rear wheel drive version for right around $40,000.
This weekend looking m-byte from byton should be here in 2021.
And you guys it's actually kind of affordable The company says it should start right around $45,000.
The company has got a lot of press for its giant interior 48 inch screen but it also has a 72 kilowatt hour battery, which is good for about 224 miles of range.
However, that is measured on the W LTP cycle which is pretty liberal.
Once we test it over here on the EPA that range will go down just a little bit and all wheel drive version up to the battery to 95 kilowatt hours and 270 miles of range but again, that is on that w LTP.
TP cycle.
The little NISSAN ARIYA is a little tiny being of a crossover at 215 horsepower and 221 pound feet of torque with gogo juice being stored in a 63 kilowatt hour battery.
A larger 87 kilowatt hour battery.
It should store enough power for 389 horsepower and 443 pound feet of torque, as well as giving driver's arrange of right around 300 miles.
Nissan.
Didn't say anything about charge times, but it can't accept a charge of up to 130 kilowatts.
So it shouldn't be pretty darnn quick.
After debuting in Japan, the RAs should make it to the U S shores at a starting price.
Right around $40,000 if getting out in the wild is your gym, you should look no further than Rivian with the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV.
Now both vehicles will have the option of 105 kilowatt hour 130 35 kilowatt hour or a 180 kilowatt hour battery, and that gives you a range of 230, 300 or 400 miles respectively.
Both can get a max of 750 horsepower and 829 pound feet of torque.
And if it's for in we'll have motors and they look to be able to conquer the outdoors with a max of 14 inches of ground clearance and water fording capabilities of 42.7 inches.
That we're given hasn't given any official charging time numbers, but it can charge at speeds of up to 160 kilowatts, so like the [UNKNOWN] Shouldn't be going lickety split.
Will see the r1 t first and 2021 at a price of right around $69,000 with the r1 s following later at a price of 72,500 smackeroos.
And yes, I will talk about the Tesla cybertruck because it's supposed to be available in 2021 but only in the dual and try motor version.
The dual motor will start at 49,900 bucks and while we don't have the battery size Tesla says it will be able to go 300 miles on a charge the tri motor that's going to be about $69,900.
And Tesla says it will go from.
With 500 miles on a charge.Now Tesla does not give horsepower or torque ratings,but it did say that the tri motor will go from zero to 60 in under three seconds,so it's probably got a lot of torque.I would say Now Tesla has not been great in the past it meeting its production deadline.
So let's hope that they've got some of those bumps ironed out with this very popular cybertruck.
Now before you ask me I didn't include the GMC Hummer in here because yeah, we've seen it crab walk and it's pretty dope but we don't know how much it's gonna cost.
We just know it supposed to come online in the fall of course.
2021 I also didn't include the Mercedes Benz EQ line of electric vehicles because again, we don't know the cost and we don't know the cost of the Audi Q for E Tron.
All right, that's eight electric vehicles that will be available by the end of 2021.
And I want to go on the record here that I really support Newsom and pushing TVs.
I mean, I'm a total hippie.
You guys, I'm in a hurt, but we really have to work on the infrastructure.
I mean right now, I can't even run the air conditioning without having rolling blackouts throughout my neighborhood.
So do some please put some Money into the infrastructure is the only way we got a chance in hell of letting all of these e V's work.
Alright, if you had to pick any v that would be available in the next couple years, which would it be?
I think I'm going for the rivian or possibly the bieten.
Because like, that screen is pretty cool.
