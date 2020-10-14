Acura's MDX prototype previews a premium SUV to come
Acura is new MDX will hit the road next year.
And while this SUV is technically a prototype, it's a pretty good indication of what we'll see in just a few months.
The MDX rides on a brand new platform and it's longer lower and wider than its predecessor.
I love the sharply styled front end with slim LED headlights and those vertical vents are actually functional channeling air down the body sides.
Accurate says the new MDX is three inches longer than the old one.
And the length is emphasized by those big 21 inch wheels that are pushed out to all four corners.
And those wheels have super cool bronze inserts, which I don't think will make it to production.
But hey, I can dream.
The extra length means there's more leg room for passengers in all three rows of seats.
And the second row bench has a full down section in the middle rather than individual captain's chairs.
Overall the MDX cabin is super spacious and that's helped by a panoramic sunroof which will be standard on the production model.
There's plenty of room for adults in the first two rows but that way back is still best served for kids or adults you don't like.
The big thing you'll notice about the MDX is interior is that it looks really really nice.
There's French accent stitching on the steering wheel and dashboard, open pore wood, real metal trim on the speakers and some beautiful quilting on the Milano leather seats.
The front seats offer heating and cooling and there are nine different massage programmes so you can get comfy cosy all day long.
The MDX has a pretty strong Kevin tech game starting with something that's brand new for accura\g, a digital gauge cluster.
This 12.3 inch screen is crisp and colourful and reconfigurable too.
Moving over to the dash there's another 12.3 inch screen that houses acuras newest infotainment system controlled by the company's a love it or hate it true touchpad interface trackpad.
Accurate doesn't specifically mention any driver assistance technologies.
But I have to imagine that stuff like adaptive cruise control Lane Keeping Assist, blind spot monitoring and parking sensors will be included and probably standard Accurate says the MDX will use a revised version of the 3.5 litre V six found in the current model paired with a 10 speed automatic transmission.
Expect just under 300 horsepower from that engine with your choice of front or all wheel drive.
For folks who want more performance Acura will offer a type S version of the new MDX with the same 3.0 litre, turbo V-6 as the TLX type S, turning out roughly 355 horsepower and 354 pound feet of torque, along with Acura excellent super handling all wheel drive.
Pricing hasn't been announced just yet, but I'm expecting the new MDX to come in right around $50,000.
We'll have all that and more in the next few months, so be sure to like this video and subscribe to roadshow so you don't miss out on any of acuras new hotness.