A deep dive into the tech inside of the 2017 Mazda 3

A deep dive into the tech inside of the 2017 Mazda 3A sporty hatch with intuitive infotainment and a head-up display.
[MUSIC] I'm in the 2017 Mazda 3 grand touring and for infotainment, it's got the mass connect system with a 7'' touch screen and the command knob in the center, so you can enter information using either the touch screen or the command knob. It's actually a really simple system. They handle your music, your Bluetooth, and your navigation, and I'll walk you through it. Heading back to the home screen, you can go into the communications menu, and you can pair up your phone via Bluetooth. I have a Galaxy S6, and it paired up really quickly and I transferred over my call histories, my text messages, and all my contacts with the And finally having into the navigation menu which again you can enter in all information using the command app or the touch screen. And we'll just go run to a navigation input right now. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And that's a walkthrough of the 3's Mazda Connect infotainment system. It's a simple and easy to use system. One thing it doesn't do is both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mazda says both of them are coming, but they haven't given a timeframe of its arrival yet. [BLANK_AUDIO]