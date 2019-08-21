5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

After car enthusiast in the US went without a new Supra for two decades, Toyota with some help with BMW has brought a new fifth generation of its performance car iconed back to showrooms. Here are five things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra. Visually the new Supra borrows some styling inspiration from performance cars of Toyota's past. The double bubble roof is from the 2000 GT. While the front fascia and integrated arching rear spoiler hark back to the fourth generation Supra. Those are mixed in with a long clamshell hood and prominent rear hunch Like every super before it. Power comes from an inline six cylinder engine and the new car. It's a three liter turbo charged unit making 335 horsepower and 365 pound feet of torque. That works with an eight speed automatic transmission. Helping get the latest Supra to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. [MUSIC] We're handling the super has 50/50 front and rear weight distribution standard adaptive dampers, a torque factoring rear differential for piston Brymbo front brake calipers and right side Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires wrapped around forged aluminum wheels Inside the two seater cabin, BMW iDrive system which is masquerading here as Super command, handles infotainment with an 8.8 inch touchscreen and touch pad dial to control navigation, 12 speaker JBO audio, satellite radio, Bluetooth and Apple Car Play. The 2020 Toyota Supra starts at $49,990 for the base three point O model. While those special launch edition begins at $55,250. Those are the highlights of the new 2020 Toyota Supra. If you want to find out even more about this reborn performance icon, make sure to check out our full review video at the roadshow.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]
$49,990.00

