5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
I've already driven the latest iteration of both the Toyota Corolla and Prius and now it's time to mix the two together.
The 2020 Toyota Corolla hybrid takes the best parts of the Prius and puts it in a more approachable, familiar shape.
Here's five things you need to know.
Underneath this new body of the Corolla hybrid is mostly Prius, there is a 1.8 liter four cylinder gas engine living under the hood made into a small electric motor making a net hundred and 21 horsepower.
It still uses the old nickel metal hydride type batteries.
So you know it's not the most up to date technology but It's nice and small lives under the rear seat doesn't need into passenger or cargo space.
Much like the Prius, the Corolla hybrid is smooth and efficient.
If you start out under battery power, you just kind of whisk away in silence and torque.
And if the gas engine does have to kick in, well, you're barely even gonna feel it.
Combined with the fact that this has an EPA estimated 52 MPG combined which my fat foot can hit with ease, I'm willing to accept the trade off of it not being the fastest car on the block.
The Prius is a hybrid that wants you to know it's something unique and you can see that in its style.
The Corolla hybrid on the other hand, it's the opposite.
Slapping all that packaging into a sedan shape, that's.
Barely any different than the one that runs on gas alone.
It's a lot sharper looking than it was before and that compliment also applies to the interior where honestly the layout is simple, unobtrusive and again, just like the guests sipping Corolla.
And and and and there's also plenty of rear occupant and cargo space and complain
If you like safety equipment, you will dig the fact that the Corolla hybrid comes with a whole bunch of its standard.
You get automatic braking, full speed adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist.
If you prefer creature comforts, there is an eight inch touchscreen that comes standard.
Now it's not my favorite infotainment system on the planet, but it now finally packs Apple Car Play and, you know, it has all the usual hybrid goodies, like an energy flow meter and detailed trip information.
Simplicity is the name of the Corolla hybrids pricing game.
There's one single trim on offer le and it comes in at about $24,000 after destination which is about a $3,000 Premium over a comparably equipped gas sipping Corolla I'm pretty happy with that.
However, there is one downside.
There's no options.
You can't get heated seats.
You can't get embedded navigation.
Basically anything that isn't standard on the Le you can't get.
That's really the only downside about this whole car.
If you've been shy about moving to the Prius because you think it's just too weird, consider the Corolla hybrid, the best alternative you can get.
It's basically a Prius underneath the body that's far less weird and still plenty capacious.
Sure, you might lose a couple of those precious mpg along the way compared to the other guy, but That's the price you pay for living under the radar.
