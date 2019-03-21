5 things you need to know about the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Whether or not you like the name of the category, the four door SUV coupe is clearly here to stay, and this is the newest one.
It's the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and here are 5 things you need to know.
The 20/20 Cayenne Coupe is a visually retooled version of the Porsche Cayenne SUV, it's most striking feature, this dramatic new sweeping roof line that starts 20 millimeters lower than the regular car and just keeps going down from there, but it's not just the shape of the roof that's different Buyers can choose the lightweight package which adds a carbon fiber roof and other panels, saving 45 pounds over the regular car.
Beyond that option the coop comes with a higher level of standard configuration, including things like PASM active suspension and the Sport Chrono package.
Like on the regular Cayenne, power comes from either a 335 horsepower 3.0-liter turbo V6 While a 4.0-liter, twin turbine V8, putting down 541 ponies.
Pricing of a Cayenne Coupe starts at $75300 plus $1250 delivery.
The quicker Cayenne Coupe Turbo jumps to a whooping $130100 Those are the highlights but there's a lot more to know about Porsche's new Notchback.
And for all the details head on over to the road show.com.