5 things you need to know about the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid
The arrival of the fourth generation ford escape is a big deal that replaces a car that's been in showrooms for seven model years boasting a new look tech and a broader range of power trains that includes not one but two hybrid offerings here five things you need to know about the 2020 ford escape hybrid
The mild hybrid drivetrain, which is standard on the SE Sport and Titanium trims, is based around a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder making an estimated 198 horsepower.
That works with a continuously variable transmission running power to the front wheels or to all wheels through an available Allah drive system.
For those looking for more efficiency the new Escape Hybrid delivers before saying it will be good for an EPA estimated driving range of more than 550 miles on one tank of field.
On the tech front, all Escape Hybrids come with a Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen capable of running Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a WiFi hotspot, as well as advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise, For collision warning, with auto braking, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning with lane keep assist.
Next sprin a plug-in hybrid drag train will also join the escape lineup.
It's too is based around a 2.5 liter Atkinson cycle engine with an estimated net output of 209 horsepower but will be available exclusively with front wheel drive, and it is expected to deliver more than 30 miles of all electric driving range.
The 2020 Ford Escape will start at $28,255 for the SE Sport version.
Well it's a Titanium begins at $33,400.
And that was five things you need to know about the all new 2024 to Escape Hybrid.
