5 things you need to know about the 2020 BMW M340i
Transcript
With a new 7th generation BMW three series now in showrooms, it's natural for car enthusiasts all over to wonder when they'll be able to get their hands on a new three.
Unfortunately, we're likely in for a bit of a wait before that gets here but BMW has already rolled out a slightly harder version than the 330 I based model to Thai people over Here are five things you need to know about the 2020 BMW M340I.
Visually setting the M340I apart from the base model are a subtle M rear spoiler, M badge, gray painted grill surround, mirror caps and rear lower valance.
And on this particular car 19 inch, split spoke M wheels.
And on the inside it gets standard sport seats and M Leather steering wheel and aluminum trim.
Figure changes take place under the hood while a normal car has a 2 liter turbo for the M3 4 TI packs a 3 litre turbocharged inline 6 with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
That works with an eight speed automatic helping it hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.
It's a potent drive train combo with excellent manual shift response and rev matching for down shifts.
[MUSIC]
Sharp and handling the M 340.
High suspension gets firmer springs, the granite roll bars a lower right height, more wheel camber and a standard torque victory differential and bigger and brakes.
Combine that with this cars optional adaptive shocks and Michelin pilots sport for us tires and you have a sports sedan that's responsive steering inputs confidently rounds through corners but most importantly it is also fun to drive and then when you don't feel like riding the car hard and you can put it in comfort for a nice confined ride.
Tech wise BMW's iDrive 7 system takes care of infotainment with a 10.25inches touch screen and center console controller to run navigation a harman/kardon audio setup Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
The 2020 BMW M340i starts at $54,000, not including $995 for destination.
With options, this car stickers for a little over $67,000.
[INAUDIBLE] Drive is also available for an additional $2,000.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
And that was five things you need to know about the 2020 BMW M340i.
For a full review of the slightly more performance-oriented 3 Series, make sure to visit TheRoadShow.com.
[MUSIC]