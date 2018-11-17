5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition
Transcript
We spent some time in the 2019 Beetle final edition, and here are five things you need to know.
[MUSIC]
Yes, it's true, the Beetle is going away.
To commemorate the loss of such an iconic vehicle, Volkswagen has launched the [UNKNOWN] Final edition SE and SEL trim lines for 2019.
[MUSIC]
Sure there might be LED lighting and some interesting posterior materials but the cool 18 inch wheels on the SEL trim as well as the colors Harkened back to that last air-cooled Beetle built in 2003.
There's nothing new under the hood.
The final edition has the same 2.0 liter turbo engine, good for 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.
The final edition SE offers standard blind spot monitoring and veer cross traffic alert, while the SEO adds the front and rear park distance control.
[MUSIC]
The 2019 Beetle final edition SE coupe starts at about $23000 or $27000 for the convertible.
The SEL pumps up the price a few grand and destination charges at $895 That's five things you need to know about Volkswagen's final edition of the iconic Beetle.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowConvertiblesVolkswagen
Up Next
Room for improvement: Toyota Entune 3.0 in the 2019 Corolla Hatchback
2:42
Reasonably rockin' 'rolla: 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE
4:57
Checking the tech in the 2018 Nissan Kicks
1:43
2018 Nissan Kicks: A quirky new crossover has some smooth moves
4:49
2020 Toyota Corolla sedan boasts bolder styling, more features
2:38
Smart and smart: Genesis Connected tech in the 2019 G70
3:05
2019 Genesis G70: A subtly sharper sport sedan
5:15
2019 Audi A8 L: A technological tour de force
6:56
Checking the MMI Touch Response Tech in the 2019 Audi A8
5:49
2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum: Large and luxurious