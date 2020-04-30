5 things you need to know about the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
The 2019 Subaru, WRX STI S209 isn't just the first of Subaru's fabled S tiers cars to come to the US.
It's also the most powerful, most capable STI to date packing a number of improvements that make it a force to be reckoned with on the track.
Here's five things you need to know.
Unlike previous STRST is the S209 relies on the EJ 25 the 2.5 liter flat for found in other US trim ST eyes, however, thanks to a whole bunch of new kit like a larger HKS turbo charger and internal components from the STO.
Power is up to eat MIDI 341 horsepower and 330 pound feet of torque.
Now that is an ample amount of torque but it comes a lot later in the rev band thanks to the larger turbocharger making for pretty unique feel on the road.
The engine wasn't the only part of the S209 to get some major upgrades as well.
They're wider fenders on all four corners, which not only makes the car look a little beefier, it also lets Subaru fit wider wheels and tires, improving mechanical grip.
Now out back there's a two stage adjustable wing that works in conjunction with the canards on the front.
The front bumper to well keep the car feeling planted that just about every opportunity and inside their seats with additional bolstering for some hugging in the curves as well as a special plaque denoting the cars limited nature.
Given that the studio nine is all about performance, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that it's a pretty stiff daily driver.
And on top of that the summer tires do produce a little more road noise than I'd like even though some of it is thankfully drowned out by the excellent new exhaust node out back.
However, when it comes time to really give her the old what for the nine to shine It'll take what is a seemingly insane corner entry speed and fly out the other side unscathed.
Just do yourself a favor when you're driving it around town and stick it in its softest vehicle mode because really in any other mode the throttle is just way too touchy
[SOUND] Most of the S209 tech is tucked away under the body and focused on performance.
Like other SD/gI models, there are multiple vehicle modes on offer.
But they really only kind of fiddle with the actual throttle input, and how touchy.
[UNKNOWN] it is.
There's also an adjustable centre differential that lets you send a little more torque to the front or the rear changing the speed tendency between understeer and oversteer.
Otherwise, there's a seven inch star link infotainment screen that's just capable enough with both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
If you were hoping the STO 9, would be some sort of bargain Well, it's only really a screaming deal if you have a railroad verint money, the 2019 WRXSTIS 209 will set you back almost $65,000 after destination, which represents a 22 grand premium over a traditional STI limited.
Now that is a bitter pill to swallow, but bear in mind this car has been so thoroughly reworked that it really does feel like something different.
There's almost nothing that money can't solve.
If you're willing to pony up the scratch the 2019 Subaru WRXSTIS 209 will absolutely floor you with a solid on road demeanor.
Outstanding track prowess, and with only 209 examples being built.
It offers the level of exclusivity that no other Subaru can provide.
