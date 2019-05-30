5 things you need to know about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 Coupe
the Mercedes Benz S Class is, in my opinion, the benchmark by which all other luxury cars are judged.
And given the choice between the sedan and the coupe, well, I'll take the sexier two door.
It's a little less practical, but come on, live a little, and check out the five things you need to know about the 2019 Mercedes Benz.
S560 Coupe.
The S class features a dual 12 point [UNKNOWN] version of Mercedes Benz's command infotainment, and you can interact with it either by a physical control knob or touch controller on the center console.
However, my favorite way is the touch control steering wheel.
This little nerve allows you to access pretty much every part of the command infotainment system without taking your hands off the wheel.
However, if you like to use the standard Andrew Reynaldo or apple car fleet connectivity, know that those only work with the physical knob albeit a little bit awkwardly.
One of the highlights of the S class is Mercedes Benz's energizing comfort system.
Which is either completely unnecessary or an innovation in driver comfort.
What it does it is ties in settings like climate control, audio settings, ambient lighting, fragrances and massage settings into moods or themes built around things like refreshment.
Vitality or enjoyment.
Think of it as a drive mode selector for the drivers emotion.
Which is a little bit gimmicky.
But at the very least it simplifies the plethora of comfort settings that the S-class offers.
The F560 is powered by Mercedes Benz Suzuki, four liter Biturbo V8 engine.
Making 463 horse power and 516 pound beat of torque.
Now, quite it doesn't even begin to describe the velvety almost effortless performance.
So get in engine as it sends that power to a nine speed automatic transmission and the automakers.
Automatic all wheel drive system which is also standard on the coupe, helping to smooth it out around the corners is the aromatic suspension which is also standard.
Of course the epitome of Mercedes Benz luxury is going to be available with all of the automakers safety systems including a desk trying to get tapped off cruise.
Control system that can adjust its speed when it cameras detect changes in the posted speed limit, or when if navigation system detects a band in your chosen route.
Lane keeping and steering assist technologies have also been enhanced for this generation.
The 2013 Mercedes S. class coupe starts at 100 and 1000 350 Bucks.
It was closer to 154,000 because we got a bunch of options.
There's no way around it.
That's a hefty price tag.
But if you can swing it, you'll be getting the best, at least until your neighbor pulls up in their driveway with an S 63 or an AMG GT is always a bigger fish.
Okay power technology, safety, comfort and of course exclusivity.
Those are the five things that make the Mercedes S class special and five things you need to know about this S 560 Coup, But that doesn't even begin to scratch the surface.
Then you should slide over to the ridge.com for more details our full review and of course our final judgment.
