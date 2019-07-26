5 things you need to know about the 2019 Lexus RC 350
When Lexus launched the RC four years ago it was without a doubt the most visually stimulating entry in the Luxury Sports Coupe segment.
The problem was non-full fledged F models were a bit of a let down in the fun-to-drive department But now, for 2019, it's received freshened looks and chassis improvements aiming at making it a more engaging ride.
Here are the top five things you need to know about the updated Lexus RC.
On the outside, the RC is still the most aggressive looking thing going In it's class.
For 2019 it recieves a new spindle grill, bumpers and lighthousings, while this Escort model rides on attractive 19 inch split spoke wheels.
With the exceptions of small trim finishes, a new analog clock, and revamped cupholders, the interior is mostly carryover.
However, this Esport does set itself apart from standard ROCs with deeper blostered front seats, an LFA inspired gauge cluster, and aluminum pedal.
While base RC 300s pack a 2 liter turbo for with 241 horsepower.
This RC 350 is powered by a 3.5 liter V6 with 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.
Since this car is outfitted with all the drive it uses a six speed automatic transmission.
Helping returning EPA estimated 18 miles per gallon in the city and 24 miles per gallon on the highway, which isn't exactly great.
In comparison and it is five is rated at 21 City and 30 Highway.
And BMW for 40 x drive at 22 City and 30 highway with automatic transmission.
Engines.
The engine is smooth though and gear changes are quick and slick but there is just serviceable grunt here with a 60 mile per hour time of six seconds flat.
Suspension and steering are revised with a goal of improving ride quality and delivering sharper handling In terms of ride, I have to say it's a job well done.
The adaptive suspension in normal, sport, and even in sport plus mode is quite forgiving.
But when you lean on it, it's just not all that enthralling.
A mere 3900 pound curve weight doesn't help with reflexes nor does a softer suspension or steering that's void of Very much feel.
It's really at it's best just to cruise around in.
Unfortunately, the distracting Lexus remote touch system is still in charge of infotainment with it's maddening trackpad controller.
In it's F sport, it gets a 10.3 inch central display for navigation, a 17 speaker Mark Levinson audio setup, wi-fi hotspot and blue tooth.
Tooth, but it's been improved for 2019, adding Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa to its feature set.
Though Android Auto is still missing.
The Lexus RC350 F Sport All Wheel Drive starts at $52,400 to put it up again the aforementioned Audi S5 Coupe and BMW 440 xDrive that are both sportier behaving options.
This one we have here with options rings in at a bit heftier $58,000.
But if you're looking for standout styling and a compliant boulevard cruiser, then the Lexus is likely best suited For you.
And that was five things you need to know about 2019 Lexus RC 350S sport for full in depth review of the stylish two door, make sure to head over to the roadshow.com.
