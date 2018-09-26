5 things you need to know about the 2019 Kia Optima SX Turbo
Mid size sedans are still alive and kicking, and Kia saw fit to inject it's Optima with some new tech for the 2019 model year to keep it competitive.
Here's five things you need to know.
Now Kia didn't change too much on On the exterior for 2019, except for some new running lights that better echo the brand's performance flagship, the stinger.
It's a perennially good luck, and the same goes for the inside.
Which, in our tester's SX trim, is loaded up with a neat little two-tone leather option.
Now the interior doesn't just look good, it feels good with loads of space up front, and even more loads of space out back for passengers.
Even with a tall driver sitting up front.
As for the trunk, its 15.9 cubic foot capacity will swallow up just about anything.
Offering more space than the Toyota Camry, but sadly, not as much as the Accord.
Three engines are available on the Optima lineup, but the SX tester here packs the most powerful one.
A two liter turbo inline four putting out 245 horsepower and 260 pound feet of torque.
Now it might not be as powerful as the top engines from both the Accord and the Camry, but the Optima's torque four packs a decent punch whether in the city or on the highway.
The Optimus SX Trim comes with a slightly stiffer suspension, but it still handles bad roads and pot holes like a champ, soaking up inconsistencies and transferring very little noise to the cabin.
A variety of driving modes are available, but I, personally, am a fan of smart mode, which monitors and adapts to your own personal driving style
The Optima offers three tiers of tech, but even the lowest is fit with quality systems like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Automatic emergency braking, and Lane keep assist Moving up to higher trims now to things like a 4GLT WiFi Hotspot, embedded navigation, and adaptive cruise control.
Control.
No matter the trim though, you are always dealing with Kia's always excellent UVO infotainment system.
Now even though this generation of Optima has been on sale since late 2015.
Kia has done a great job of keeping it's mid sized sedan nice and fresh.
Whether it's the tech, the way it drives, or just the rear leg room, it is worth checking out.
And speaking of that, be sure to check out our full written review over at theroadshow.com.
